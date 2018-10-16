VRHealth Announces New Virtual Reality AI-Therapist That Eases Hot Flashes

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VRHealth, the healthcare technology company providing specialized virtual reality (VR) technology solutions and data analysis, today announced that Luna, a new Virtual Reality AI therapist that eases hot flashes will be available via the VRHealth platform January 2019. Hot flashes affect patients with a variety of medical conditions including menopause and those going through chemotherapy treatment.

The VR AI therapist is trained with evidence based psychological protocols and supports users via immersive experiences to reduce physical and psychological effects of hot flashes. 75% of women over 51 suffer from symptoms of menopause, some of those symptoms, include: hot flashes, night sweats, depression, anxiety, migraines, insomnia, loss of sexual drive, etc. VRHealth's new AI-therapist Luna aims to reduce their hot flash symptom through a virtual reality experience that is non-pharmaceutical and easy to use.

"Our goal is to provide a therapy-based virtual reality experience in all areas of healthcare," VRHealth CEO Eran Orr says. "A variety of conditions can cause hot flashes such as menopause and various cancer conditions, incorporating the AI-therapist into our solution will provide relief, both at home and in a medical facility, to those experiencing them."

VRHealth's solutions utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics. Utilizing sophisticated tracking tools, VRHealth provides data analysis, as the patient is engaged in the VR therapy, so that doctors and clinicians can personalize and customize healthcare solutions for their patients.

VRHealth is a first-of-its-kind healthcare technology company that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized virtual reality (VR) technology solutions and data analysis. The VRHealth solution collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive testing, from pain management to psychological assessment. VRHealth is one of the first VR healthcare companies in the world that is ISO-certified and all its medical applications are FDA Authorized. VRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, VRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.xr.health/.

