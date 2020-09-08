VRSim Announces SimSpray Go, the Affordable, Portable HVLP Painter Training Tool

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VRSim, Inc., an innovator in VR skills training, is pleased to announce SimSpray Go. SimSpray Go is a lightweight, portable, tabletop painter training tool. This new model uses a selection of SimSpray's effective and efficient VR painter training content to teach HVLP painter skills. Providing convenience, quality, and reliability in a compact, portable, off-the-shelf package, SimSpray Go is a cost-effective investment for HVLP painter training and education programs.

SimSpray Go Features:

Immersive HVLP Painter Training

Real-Time Performance Feedback and Analysis

Motion-Tracked Spray Gun with Functional Equipment Settings

ROI Tracking for Time and Material Savings

14 Automotive and Basic Geometry Practice Parts

Optional Parts and Add-Ons Available

Integrated Learning Curriculum

Portable Hard Case with Wheels (Weight: 40lbs or 18kg)

"We're making painter training more accessible to shops, schools, and training programs," said Matthew Wallace, CEO and President of VRSim. "We've made it faster and easier than ever to get into the paint booth."

SimSpray Go provides trainers and trainees with the ability to practice, diagnose flaws, and improve their skills in a single training session. Distill paint training into concise, repeatable exercises with instant feedback, and intuitive performance insights. SimSpray's ease-of-use, minimal setup, and approachable design make it easy to integrate in training programs.

VRSim's SimSpray models are the most effective immersive training tool for painters, offering numerous benefits for education and industry organizations. VRSim continues to improve their virtual painter training tools with the collected insight from paint and technology industry professionals.

For more information about SimSpray products and training capabilities visit: https://www.simspray.net/

About VRSim:

VRSim is an experienced developer of interactive training tools for the skilled trades. VRSim, headquartered in East Hartford, CT, reimagines industry tools and develops innovative training systems in welding, spray painting, construction, manufacturing, and robotics. Their products are used in training and education programs for high schools, technical colleges, vocational training programs, workforce development initiatives, and global leaders, including the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, the National Truck Equipment Association, The Boeing Company, Caterpillar, Saint Gobain, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, please visit: https://vrsim.com/ .

