VS America Launches New JUMPER® Chair Family, Designed by Jean Nouvel

The JUMPER chair family covers a wide product range, allowing versatile usage with a consistent design throughout spaces. It comes in six sizes as a school chair and two sizes for office use, with four frame variants. The JUMPER Air models are characterized by their double-walled seat shell manufactured from recyclable polypropylene, and the JUMPER Ply models are made from stained, molded beech plywood.

JUMPER was designed by Jean Nouvel, one of the most influential architects and designers of the present day. His buildings have changed the face of architecture worldwide. Among many other awards, he won the Pritzker Prize, the Nobel Prize for architecture.

"I was thrilled to get the request from VS, quite simply because Verner Panton is one of my great idols, so the request to develop a chair following his era of great work was a compliment and pleasure for me," said Jean Nouvel, architect and designer. "It was also a great challenge for me, because this chair had to be suitable for everyone – for children, students, people at work, and even those who want to have it in their homes."

JUMPER is a highly flexible chair designed for active sitting anywhere – classrooms, cafeterias, libraries, offices, conference rooms, and more. The ergonomic shape and features help maintain correct back posture, while encouraging natural body movement – improving alertness, concentration, and well-being.

"The Panto family of chairs that we launched in the '90s set a new standard for classroom furnishings worldwide," said Claudius Reckord, CEO of VS America. "This year we are excited to launch the next evolution of truly agile furniture – JUMPER, our newest chair for use across K-12 schools, universities, and workplaces. It's been an honor to partner with Jean Nouvel and to see his creativity manifest in such thoughtful, inventive ways in the design of JUMPER."

The forward-flexing cantilever chair, JUMPER Air Active, is the first school and office chair to be awarded Cradle to Cradle certification in silver. This certification proves the tested product is manufactured using materials harmless to people and the environment. The JUMPER Air Active and JUMPER Air Move models have been awarded the quality label by the Healthy Back Campaign for products that are highly recommended due to their ergonomic design.

"If you want to jump, you have to be flexible. Therefore, JUMPER may not be rigid. The chair must support movement. We have accomplished this through the inner tension and stability of the structure of the seat shell as well as the structure of the frames. On JUMPER, one sits truly flexible, in the true sense of the word," continued Jean Nouvel.

The JUMPER chairs are being unveiled at the NeoCon show in Chicago from June 10 – 12, in the VS showroom #1167. This year VS America is also revealing a new showroom at NeoCon, created by Jean Nouvel Design.

For more information about JUMPER, please visit: www.vsamerica.com/jumper.

About VS America, Inc.

VS America, Inc. provides adaptable and ergonomic educational furniture solutions which allow for the creation of agile learning environments. VS America originates from a history of ergonomic innovation that dates back to 1898 with VS in Germany, the leading manufacturer of educational furniture. Built around the student's learning experience, VS' ergonomic, flexible, and mobile products empower students to engage their senses while learning, creating heightened focus, stronger motivation, and a sense of well-being. VS' innovative and integrative products continue to inspire creativity, promote autonomy, and encourage collaboration throughout educational facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit www.vsamerica.com.

About Jean Nouvel Design

Jean Nouvel Design is a multidisciplinary team working in the fields of furniture design, interior design, scenography, and visual communications.

Jean Nouvel's œuvre follows the tradition of philosopher architects who design whole worlds of all dimensions. An urbanist and an architect, Jean Nouvel is also a designer because he rejects labels: "I see no difference between when I design a chair and when I imagine a building. I see every project as a complete design program in itself. For every challenge posed, I seek the 'elementary' object whose finished form corresponds to an idea. It's always a fitting and unique answer that bears witness, culturally and technically, to our times and to our civilization."

Jean Nouvel created JND (Jean Nouvel Design) in 1995 to complement the architecture firm, AJN (Ateliers Jean Nouvel), through its specific design work. Since its inception, Jean Nouvel Design has developed and edited over a hundred objects and pieces of furniture.

