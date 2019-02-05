VSBLTY Announces Two International Partnerships; Will Feature Two Products At ISE

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY, a leading retail software and technology company that provides audience measurement using the power of machine learning through computer vision, today announced the creation of two international partnerships with Atlas International, headquartered in Milan, Italy, and Onyx-Cognivas Pty, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The announcement was made by VSBLTY CEO Jay Hutton, who also said the firm would be demonstrating two unique products at the ISE Show, scheduled for February 5-8, in Booth 8-S360. Amsterdam will host the 2019 ISE that is expected to draw 80,000 AV and systems integration professionals.

Hutton said VSBLTY will unveil an elevator video wall— Gateway "magic mirror" by LU-VE Group—designed for hotels, office and residential buildings that will transmit photos, videos and advertising as well as building information and announcements. Touch screen technology also enables elevator passengers to communicate to the outside via the web. In the event of an emergency, the elevator cabin immediately will be in audio/visual communication with an emergency specialist to calm and inform passengers.

The second VSBLTY product demonstrated will be a retail cabinet with shelves that features interactive video screens to engage and inform customers. Hutton said the unit is ideal for promoting products. Video on various size screens demonstrates product uses and benefits in addition to helping to educate customers, relieving the dependency on service staff. The unit also can feature in-store promotions.

Both of VSBLTY's new partner companies will attend ISE, Hutton said. Atlas International is a full-service provider of innovative solutions specializing in business and technology integration across a wide range of channels. "With our expertise in digital signage, customer engagement, and artificial intelligence, Atlas is an ideal partner to help VSBLTY gain distribution in Italy and beyond," according to the firm's CEO Tommaso Boralevi.

Onyx-Cognivas has unique patents on transparent digital signage that offer 100% transparency on demand, coupled with video analytics. The company also utilizes raw data collected from video analytics, including facial detection/recognition and object recognition, that— in conjunction with other data sets—builds deep learning intelligence solutions.

Co-founder Andrew Coudounaris said, "Our cutting-edge business intelligence algorithm technology that combines face recognition and detection, along with video analytics and object recognition, makes Onyx-Cognivas synergetic with VSBLTY, which has successfully been advancing the merging of marketing intelligence and security."

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

SOURCE VSBLTY