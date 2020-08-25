VSiN and BetMGM Partner to Launch New Betting Across America Show

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, and leading sports betting platform BetMGM, today announced a collaboration that includes the launch of the sports betting show Betting Across America. The multi-year partnership, which includes a major cross-platform BetMGM marketing investment, brings together unmatched industry expertise and insight to create a first-of-its-kind broadcast, providing the most authentic sports betting data and analytics available.

"The mission of VSiN has always been to deliver the most credible information and odds on sporting events and to allow sports bettors to make more informed wagering decisions," said Brian Musburger, VSiN founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with this industry giant to provide unprecedented insight into BetMGM Sportsbooks across the country and deliver access to new levels of data to our audience."

VSiN will broadcast Betting Across America live from BetMGM Sportsbooks and studios in large sports betting markets across the country, pending regulatory approval, on weekdays from 3-5 p.m. ET/Noon-2 p.m. PT starting August 31 and weekends from 1-3 p.m. ET/10-noon PT beginning September 5th. BetMGM oddsmakers and experts will join VSiN hosts live to deliver unique perspectives as the odds and lines move at BetMGM Sportsbooks across the country.

"VSiN has been a great media partner for BetMGM and we look forward to continuing to work with the VSiN team to produce engaging sports betting related content," said Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Marketing Officer. "By giving VSiN unprecedented access to BetMGM Sportsbooks, there will be no shortage of interesting story lines and excellent opportunities for betting enthusiasts and sports fans to get an inside peek."

Featuring Tim Murray, former host of NBC Sports' The Daily Line, former NFL player and Las Vegas legend Mike Pritchard, former journalist and renowned sports better James Salinas and other VSiN personalities, Betting Across America will provide unprecedented insights and access to live sports betting data to help a rapidly growing audience of sports bettors make the most informed wagering decisions possible.

Sports fans and betting enthusiasts can access Betting Across America and the rest of VSiN's lineup of dedicated sports betting programming on SiriusXM (Channel 204), Comcast Xfinity, SlingTV, fubo TV, RSN's across the U.S. and Canada as well as at VSiN.com .

About VSiN

VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, TuneIn, VSiN.com, and the free VSiN app .

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming platform and joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the company was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company has exclusive access to MGM Resort's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com .

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to expand in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

