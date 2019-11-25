VSiN and Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. Launch Exclusive New Beer: BookMaker Blonde Ale

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) the first network dedicated to sports betting information and Lewis & Clark Brewing Company are excited to welcome the newest blonde in Vegas: BookMaker Blonde Ale. Distributed by Nevada Beverage Company, this golden ale will be available at exclusive locations in the Las Vegas area starting with the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa, the D Hotel and Casino and the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino.

BookMaker Blonde Ale is crafted by Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. located in Montana's quaint capital city of Helena. This family-owned brewery is in its 17th year of operation and was just named the Great American Beer Festival's 2018 Small Brewing Company of the Year. BookMaker Blonde is light in body, but not on the palate. Brewed with pale malts and Citra hops to produce a clear, delicate and refreshing session beer, it's sure to be a winner.

Today, Lewis & Clark Brewery owner, Max Pigman, will be unveiling BookMaker Blonde on Brent Musburger's VSiN show "My Guys in the Desert."

"Introducing this beer to the Vegas market is a huge opportunity for Lewis & Clark Brewing," says Pigman. "We are excited to share our craft beers with VSiN fans."

"When we launched VSiN, we understood that sports bettors deserve credible, actionable information to inform their wagering decisions. After a couple years in, we've come to understand that sports bettors and fans also deserve their own beer," said broadcast legend and VSiN Host, Brent Musburger. "We're thrilled to partner with an award-winning team from my home state of Montana in Lewis & Clark Brewing and proud to bring this exclusive beer to Vegas next month so that our fans can see that winning just tastes better with VSiN BookMaker Blonde."

BookMaker Blonde Ale will be available in early December at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa, the D Hotel and Casino and the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino.

Nevada Beverage Company has always been a family owned business with its roots in Las Vegas. With sales volume in excess of 10 million cases, Nevada Beverage consistently ranks in the top ten percent of all U.S. beer distributors.

"We are thrilled to bring a quality brand like Lewis & Clark to our Las Vegas neighbors and look forward to being a part of this exciting venture," said Mark Lawson, Director of Craft & Import Brands.

Official VSiN BookMaker Blonde Ale merchandise is now available the VSiN Store and BookMakerBlonde.com. BookMaker Blonde can be found on Instagram and Twitter @BookMakerBlonde and facebook.com/BookMakerBlonde.

About VSiN

VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), fuboTV, Sling TV, NESN, MSG networks, TuneIn, VSiN.com,mobile and social.

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sports book at theSouth Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

About the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa

Featuring more than 2,100 guestrooms, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip and the serenity of the surrounding mountainscape. Each oversized guest room features state-of-the-art LED televisions as well as WiFi with high-speed internet connections. Guests visiting South Point will experience affordable luxury through a casino offering top-of-the-line gaming technology, more than 60 table games and a separate race and sports book area, 11 restaurants, the world-class Costa Del Sur Spa and Salon, a 400-seat showroom featuring headliner entertainment, a 700-seat Bingo room, a 16-screen Cinemark movie complex, a state-of-the-art 64-lane bowling center, a 52,000-square foot Conference Center and an 80,000-square foot Exhibit Hall.

For more information or for room reservations, call (702) 796-7111 or visit the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa website. Connect with South Point on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and foursquare.

About the D Las Vegas

the D Las Vegas delivers the fresh, energetic attitude and fun atmosphere synonymous with downtown Las Vegas. The casino hotel boasts 629 remodeled rooms and suites and a unique two-level casino featuring modern and vintage floors. Cocktails, beer and frozen beverages abound inside the casino at LONGBAR and on the Fremont Street Experience at D Bar. the D offers contemporary American fare at D Grill, Detroit's legendary Coney Dogs at American Coney Island and premium steaks and authentic Italian dishes at Joe Vicari's Andiamo Italian Steakhouse. The Showroom at the D Las Vegas features outstanding entertainment ranging from award-winning dinner theater and Broadway productions to music, comedy and more. Follow the D on Facebook and Twitter.

About Golden Gate Hotel & Casino

Opening in 1906 at One Fremont Street, Golden Gate's legacy spans the birth of Las Vegas, the Roaring 20s, the Rat Pack era and now the 21stcentury. Boasting a prime location under the lights of the Fremont Street Experience and three distinctive bars, the historic property delivers an experience that is authentic and spirited. Golden Gate - the official address of Las Vegas.

Contacts

VSiN

Michelle Musburger

michelle@vsin.com

773-230-0629

Lewis & Clark Brewing Co.

Max Pigman

max@lewisandclarkbrewing.com

406-459-7078

