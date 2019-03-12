VSiN Enhances Annual Beat the Spread Challenge With Proprietary Blockchain Technology From BLOK SPORTS

LAS VEGAS and LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN) and BLOK SPORTS today announced a partnership to launch a new and innovative bracket challenge for the 2019 March Madness college basketball tournament utilizing BLOK SPORTS' blockchain technology to power a unique simulated betting competition.

Building on the success of VSiN's annual contest, the 2019 Beat the Spread Challenge begins March 18 and the competition will be automatically open to VSiN's All-Access subscribers and available through the BLOK SPORTS web app on the VSiN.com homepage. Players will receive free credits in the form of the BLOK digital token - dubbed the VSiN token - which can be used to place simulated wagers on each game, including picking the team they think will beat the point spread. Players will compete for a variety of prizes, including first prize of $10,000, two nights at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and a guest spot with Brent Musburger and his Guys in the Desert. Those who have accumulated the most tokens throughout the tournament will be the winners.

"Thanks to BLOK SPORTS' blockchain technology, our 'Beat The Spread Challenge' will be even more challenging this year," said Bill Adee, COO of VSiN. "In addition to picking winners, money management is essential to being a successful sports bettor and this new platform enables us to simulate the sports betting experience."

The contest is powered by BLOK SPORTS' proprietary web application and high-speed transaction engine capable of processing millions of bets simultaneously. The BLOK platform utilizes the latest ERC standards in a rich token economy that leverages a global network to securely escrow and manage all bet funds and flows. It is built on the latest and best evolution of distributed ledger technology, building trust with users who can independently verify that every bet they make is secure and fulfilled properly. BLOK SPORTS' predictive analytics engine will keep the team informed with a real-time view of all betting activity and insights throughout the tournament.

"We're proud to be partnering with the leader in sports betting information and news to launch a new, highly engaging interactive experience for the VSiN audience," said Mitchell Chun, founder and CEO of BLOK SPORTS. "We see an immense opportunity ahead to grow our platform into the most secure and trusted sports betting experience for players around the world while reducing the frictions that come with the traditional online sportsbook. We look forward to working with innovative partners like VSiN to bring this to market."

In addition to the annual contest, VSiN will celebrate March Madness with ongoing coverage of the matchups and line movements. VSiN will kick off coverage on March 17 with its Selection Sunday broadcast, when its team of experts will take college hoops enthusiasts inside the process of setting the line to deliver the actionable information they need to win. The network's sports betting experts will unveil the lines and share insights live immediately after the matchups are announced. This exclusive coverage is available on VSiN's dedicated SiriusXM channel (204), fuboTV, VSiN.com and the VSiN app.

College basketball fans looking for the in-depth analysis and exclusive insights from Brent and the rest of the team can sign up to receive VSiN's Tournament Betting Guide at vsin.com/subscribe/. Packed with stats and analysts to inform March Madness wagering, the Tourney Betting Guide will be available for download Tuesday, March 19. VSiN All-Access subscribers will receive the guide for free in time to guide their 2019 Beat the Spread Challenge decisions.

About VSiN

VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry. With backing from MLB All-Star Ryan Howard and his venture capital firm SeventySix Capital, VSiN is changing the way people watch and listen to sports.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), sports-first live TV streaming service fuboTV, VSiN.com, mobile and social.

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sports book at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

About BLOK SPORTS LLC

BLOK SPORTS provides the most secure and trusted peer-to-peer sports betting experience leveraging blockchain technology to safeguard against fraud, provide transparency and enable the exchange of value globally without the need for trust or a central authority. It was founded in 2018 by a seasoned team of media technology executives passionate about sports, gaming, data and blockchain. The products include a suite of interactive web and mobile apps, a decentralized sports betting exchange, AI-driven data and predictive analytics, and solutions for third-party developers. For more information, please visit https://bloksports.com.

Contacts:

Michelle Musburger

VSiN

michelle@vsin.com

773.230.0629

Mitchell Chun

BLOK SPORTS

Mitchell@bloksports.com

SOURCE VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network)

Related Links

http://www.VSiN.com

