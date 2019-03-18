VSP Global Adds Maui Jim as a Premier Program Strategic Partner

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VSP Global® announced a new strategic partnership today with Maui Jim®, makers of premium sunglasses and eyeglasses known for their patented lens technologies, optical clarity, and superior customer service. Through the partnership, practices participating in the VSP Global Premier Program have access to exclusive savings, dedicated customer service and complimentary staff trainings. Patients of these practices will also enjoy a money-back guarantee on Maui Jim prescription eyewear.

"Like VSP Global, Maui Jim is committed to supporting the growth and success of independent doctors," said Michael Guyette, President and CEO of VSP Global. "We are excited to partner with this like-minded company and look forward to furthering our collaboration and providing products and benefits that help Premier practices differentiate and compete while also adding value for VSP members."

Eligible Premier Program practices will have access to:

Exclusive savings on Maui Jim eyewear

A 60-day money back guarantee for VSP members on the purchase of Maui Jim prescription sunglasses and ophthalmic eyeglasses through August 2019 . This offer also extends to non-VSP members visiting participating Premier Program practices.

. This offer also extends to non-VSP members visiting participating Premier Program practices. A custom, dedicated customer service phone number and support resources for participating practices

Complimentary eye health and sun protection trainings for staff members at participating practices

Resources and insights for frame board management

Merchandising point of purchase materials

"We are thrilled to have VSP join our 'ohana' (family) and to offer their members a truly premium choice. Our brands have natural synergies, as we are both passionate about seeing eyewear as a crucial health device for UV protection," said Walter Hester, owner and CEO of Maui Jim. "We can now collectively provide consumers and doctors access to an overall better experience, providing them with quality product made from our technology advancements, and access to our unparalleled customer service."

This partnership is one of many Premier Program exclusive offers and benefits. Since the program's inception five years ago, it has grown to nearly 7,000 participating locations across the United States. Designed to provide VSP network doctors with greater opportunity for more patient flow and increased revenue, the Premier Program also offers VSP members unique value and ways to make the most out of their VSP benefits. During the past five years, more than 32 million patients chose a Premier participating practice location for their eye care and eyewear needs, 15 million of which were new patients. The Premier Program has also delivered over $9.2 billion in revenue to participating practices in the last five years. To learn more, visit PathToPremier.com.

Founded more than 30 years ago in Hawaii, Maui Jim is recognized for unparalleled "Aloha Spirit," superior customer service, and industry-leading patented PolarizedPlus2® sunglass lens technology. Also available in eyeglasses, Maui Jim will offer VSP members unprecedented choice. All Maui Jim sunglasses are 100 percent polarized and have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin.

About VSP Global

VSP Global® is a doctor-governed company that exists to create value for members and opportunities for VSP network doctors. Our industry-leading businesses include VSP® Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, which provides access to eye care for 88 million members through a network of over 40,500 doctors worldwide; Marchon® Eyewear Inc., one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and distributors of high-quality eyewear and sunwear; VSP Optics, industry leaders in ophthalmic technology and lab services, providing custom lens solutions for the vision and lifestyle needs of patients; Eyefinity®, the industry leader in practice management and electronic health record software, and VSP Retail, which focuses on increasing access to eye care and eyewear through multiple channels. Together with VSP network doctors, VSP Global Eyes of Hope® has provided access to no-cost eye care and eyewear for more than 2 million people in need.

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui and designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is recognized for unparalleled "Aloha Spirit" and customer service as well as patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which blocks 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminates glare while enhancing color, definition and depth perception. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. For more information, visit mauijim.com.

