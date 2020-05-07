VT Group Awarded Presidential Helicopters Support Contract

The presidential helicopter fleet provides rotary wing transportation to the President and Vice President of the United States, heads of state, and other official parties. VT Group has supported PMA-274 since 2004, leveraging its uniquely qualified engineering and technical expertise to provided mission-critical services for the mixed fleet of VH-3D and VH-60N aircraft that currently transport the President, as well as other support platforms. Under this new contract, VT Group will continue to support the existing fleet, but will also integrate the new VH-92A ® helicopter into full operational service. The Navy has said that it will procure 21 VH-92A operational aircraft and two test aircraft; the new platform will offer technological and performance improvements and serve as a complete mobile command-and-control platform.

"The presidential helicopters support contract is the flagship of VT Group's growing aerospace engineering portfolio," said VT Group President and Chief Executive Officer John Hassoun. "We are immensely proud to be NAVAIR's partner-of-choice for this high profile, mission-critical program, and equally proud of our engineers and technical experts who remain committed – day in and day out – to NAVAIR's 100% mission success requirement."

VT Group has a 50-year history of providing defense customers with industry-leading modernization solutions and full lifecycle engineering services – in the air, on land, and at sea. Its aerospace capabilities include a full spectrum of engineering, maintenance and sustainment services for fixed and rotary wing, tilt rotor, and unmanned aircraft. In addition to the presidential helicopter fleet, VT Group has provided prime contract systems engineering and integrated logistics support for the V-22 Osprey, F/A-18 Hornet, MQ-8 Fire Scout, AH-64 Apache, and UH-60 Blackhawk.

VH-92A is a registered trademark of the Department of the Navy

About VT Group

Headquartered in Chantilly, VA, VT Group is a leading technology integrator with 50 years of experience delivering C5ISR solutions to complex challenges faced by our government and commercial customers in the Defense and National Security markets. VT Group operations span more than 80 locations worldwide. For more information on VT Group, visit us at www.vt-group.com

SOURCE VT Group

Related Links

http://www.vt-group.com

