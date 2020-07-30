VT Group Integrates Capabilities - Rebrands as VTG

CHANTILLY, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Group, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced that it has consolidated its enterprise-wide capabilities in a strategic move to better serve its customers and will rebrand as VTG. Following the successful integration of two key acquisitions and numerous recent contract awards, the company is repositioning to offer an expanded range of engineering and sustainment services to a growing portfolio of Defense customers and to reflect the transformative solutions it now offers across naval, aerospace, network, and digital domains.

Tracing its earliest roots to 1866 and operating under the name VT Group since 2002, the company had previously managed unique capabilities each under separate company brands within the VT Group umbrella. Today's move signals the consolidation of its enterprise-wide talent and capabilities under a single customer delivery model that combines innovative technologies, deep domain knowledge, and core engineering expertise with middle-market agility and responsiveness. VTG President and Chief Executive Officer John Hassoun explained, "We are no longer a disparate group of companies but instead one enterprise working together towards a common mission: expanding America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace."

Today's announcement culminates the strategic transformation of the 150-year old company that began when Hassoun took the helm in 2017. Operational improvements, divestitures, acquisitions, and aggressive organic growth have all played critical roles in reshaping VTG for the future. In the last year alone, VTG acquired National Technologies Associates (NTA) to build out its aerospace engineering portfolio and doubled down in Navy shipbuilding and Fleet modernization by acquiring C5ISR and weapons systems engineering expert DELTA Resources. The company has also earned a string of prime contract wins with the US Navy's major systems commands. VTG won two 10-year contracts to install advanced C5ISR systems on Navy warships, submarines, and shore installations; secured the flagship Presidential Helicopters support contract; and was selected to integrate directed energy laser weapons aboard Navy destroyers. The company also expanded its support to several other Defense Department customers, winning a prime vehicle to provide integrated base defense systems to Air Force facilities worldwide, and adding opportunities that enhance its digital transformation and IT modernization capabilities.

VTG will now offer its customers modernization solutions and full lifecycle engineering for rotary, tilt-rotor, and fixed wing aircraft, all classes of naval warships and submarines, and a comprehensive suite of maritime, aerospace, and land-based C5ISR systems. "The evolution of the brand follows the evolution of the company's strategy, offerings, value proposition, and business structure," said Chief Growth Officer Sunil Ramchand. "While the streamlined name VTG acknowledges the company's 150-year legacy, the new brand reflects the full breadth and depth of our enterprise, as well as our enduring commitment to deliver the most advanced technologies to confront the next generation of threats."

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

