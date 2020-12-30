VTA Releases RFQ for Tunnel and Trackwork on BART Phase II

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to identify potential contractors that qualify to compete for award of the progressive design-build tunnel and trackwork contract for the largest infrastructure project in Santa Clara County, California.

VTA's BART Silicon Valley Phase II Extension Project, (Phase II Project) will extend existing BART service into downtown San Jose and terminate in Santa Clara. Major construction of the four station, six-mile extension is expected to start in 2022. The successful contractor for this tunnel and trackwork contract package will ultimately design and construct approximately 5-miles of tunnel, mined adits, ventilation and emergency egress facilities and three underground station substructures. The innovative tunnel design will be the first to utilize a single bore tunneling methodology for a transit project in North America.

This RFQ is the first to be released for the Phase II Project, which will be delivered via four contract packages, with a high level of interface between each of the contracts. VTA will review and score the responses received to determine which respondents are best-suited and qualified to complete the tunnel and trackwork design and construction. The highest ranked respondents will be invited to submit proposals for the forthcoming Request for Proposals.

The Phase II Project has substantial local, regional, and state support with voters passing several funding measures for the project. VTA will be the first agency to apply for federal funding through the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Expedited Project Delivery (EPD) Pilot Program. In 2019, FTA pledged $125M for the Phase II Project through the EPD program. In addition to reducing congestion in one of the most job-rich regions in the country, the Phase II Project will spur significant job creation, as well as act as a catalyst for near- and long-term economic development.

VTA anticipates significant interest in this important project and welcomes qualified firms to participate. For more information and to submit a response visit VTA's vendor portal https://secure.procurenow.com/portal/vta.

