VTech® and LeapFrog® Baby Monitors Offer Sleep Support Through New Partnership with WeeSleep™

TIGARD, Ore., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To give tired new parents the sleep support they need, VTech® Communications, Inc., a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors, today announced it has partnered with WeeSleep™, a global company that provides parents with tools, guidance, one-on-one coaching and the support needed to improve their child's sleep health. As part of the collaboration, all new VTech® and LeapFrog® WiFi Baby Monitors will include a Light & Sound profile inspired by the experts at WeeSleep to encourage the ideal sleep environment for babies and toddlers. Additionally, professional videos, tips and advice from WeeSleep experts will be available through the free downloadable app that allows remote viewing via smartphones and tablets.

"Sleep is a top concern from parents we have surveyed and as the global leader in creating safe and healthy baby and family sleep habits, WeeSleep has provided us valuable insight into how we can improve baby's sleep environment with our monitors," said Brad Pittmon, Vice President of Product Marketing, VTech Communications, Inc. "We are very excited about this partnership and believe it will offer tremendous value, especially to sleep-deprived parents."

In addition to the Light & Sound profile, parents can also find special WeeSleep advice, including tips for better sleep, how to create a simple and safe place to sleep, explanation of sleep cycles and recommended schedules for awake time, along with videos from WeeSleep experts, accessible directly from the remote access app. As an added bonus, parents will have access to a free 15-minute consultation with a WeeSleep expert.

"I've admired VTech's innovations for years and am thrilled to collaborate with their team as a sleep expert," said Janey Reilly, CEO and Founder of WeeSleep. "We're able to bring sleep support right to parents by adding sleep advice, tips, guides, a video library and a complimentary 15-minute consultation. We're also excited to launch other various initiatives through our strategic partnership."

For more information on VTech and LeapFrog Baby Monitors, visit www.vtechphones.com/products/baby-monitors and www.leapfrog.com/baby-care.

About VTech®

VTech is a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors that help parents and families stay connected to baby from any room. VTech offers a range of monitors for every need, whether parents are looking for a budget-friendly audio monitor or a multi-camera HD video monitor with remote access. With intuitive operation and state-of-the-art technology, VTech baby monitors provide a modern convenience that helps give parents peace of mind.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the US and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech's mission is to integrate economic growth, environmental protection and social responsibility in its business strategies to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high quality products for the wellbeing of people and benefits of society, aiming to drive sustainable value for its stakeholders and the communities. For more information, please visit www.vtechphones.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey, now offers high-quality baby monitors to provide parents with the support they need right from the start, with essential technology for all ages and stages. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About WeeSleep™

WeeSleep™ has helped more than 8,700 families ease their babies into healthy sleep patterns since the company was founded in 2011. Janey Reilly is an expert infant and toddler sleep consultant, who founded the company after her own experiences getting her little one to sleep. Since then, WeeSleep™ has spent the last 10 years empowering women to take charge of their lives, whether it's helping parents solve their baby's sleep challenges, or training parents to become their own independent certified sleep consultants. To learn more, visit www.wee-sleep.com.

