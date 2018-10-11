VTech® Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Mickey Magical Wonderland and LeapFrog® Safari Learning Station™ Named to The Toy Insider's Hot 20 List

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech® and LeapFrog® announced today that The Toy Insider, one of the toy industry's most influential organizations and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, has added two of their products to this year's list of hot holiday toys. Named to the exclusive Hot 20 list of expert picks, the VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Mickey Magical Wonderland and LeapFrog Safari Learning Station™ are sure to top children's wish lists. Six additional VTech products and four additional LeapFrog products were chosen as part of The Toy Insider's 13th annual holiday gift guide.

"We are excited to have two of our products included on The Toy Insider's Hot 20 list," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Both of these creative and fun toys truly embody their brands, with the Go! Go! Smart Wheels Mickey Magical Wonderland representing VTech's discovery through playful innovation and the Safari Learning Station showcasing LeapFrog's engaging, fun-filled educational content."

VTech's Go! Go! Smart Wheels Mickey Magical Wonderland lets kids ages one to five ride on the Ferris wheel, drive down the ramp or spin on the roundabout with Mickey Mouse – it's magic that never ends. They can also activate five SmartPoint® locations to see lights, sounds and listen to Mickey Mouse say fun phrases and encouraging words. Additional VTech products featured in The Toy Insider gift guide include the Stroll & Discover Activity Walker™, Kidi Star Karaoke Machine™, DigiArt Color by Lights™, Touch & Discover Sensory Turtle™, Go! Go! Smart Wheels Launch & Chase Police Tower™ and Chase Me Casey™.

LeapFrog's Safari Learning Station is a three-in-one toy that grows with children, teaching and entertaining along the way. Whether sitting, crawling or standing, children can explore first words, numbers, shapes, colors and more with this robust activity center. Additional LeapFrog products featured in the gift guide include the Learning Friends 100 Words Book™, Go-with-Me ABC Backpack™, LeapStart® 3D and Scout's Get Up & Go Walker™.

"Every year, we review hundreds of new toys to find the very best that really stand out from the crowd," said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider. "VTech and LeapFrog have really exciting line-ups of toys this year, but we think the Go! Go! Smart Wheels Mickey Magical Wonderland and Safari Learning Station have exceptional play value both parents and children will love and appreciate long after the holidays are over."

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. It publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with more than 75 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Publishing Group, publisher of The Pop Insider, as well as leading trade publication The Toy Book. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com.

