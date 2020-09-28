VTech® KidiZoom® Creator Cam and LeapFrog® Speak & Learn Puppy™ on The Toy Insider's Hot 20 List of Most Coveted Holiday Toys

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech® and LeapFrog® announced today that for the second year in a row, a dozen of their products have been selected by The Toy Insider for its 15th annual holiday gift guide, a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers. VTech's KidiZoom® Creator Cam and LeapFrog's Speak & Learn Puppy™ were both chosen for the distinguished Hot 20 list, while The Toy Insider's overall holiday gift guide features six additional VTech products and four additional LeapFrog products.

"We're so proud that the KidiZoom Creator Cam and Speak & Learn Puppy have both been recognized with a spot on The Toy Insider's Hot 20 list of must-have holiday toys and gifts for kids," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "VTech and LeapFrog strive to roll out fun, innovative products year after year, and we're very excited to have many of these featured in The Toy Insider's holiday gift guide."

VTech's KidiZoom Creator Cam is a kid-friendly, high-definition video camera kit that comes with a green screen, 20 animated backgrounds to create special effects and a mini tripod that converts into a selfie stick. The camera has a microSD card slot to increase storage to 32GB (card sold separately) and with no built-in Wi-Fi connection, videos can be uploaded at a parent's discretion via the included USB cable. Additional VTech products featured in The Toy Insider gift guide include the Sparkling Friends™ Mia the Unicorn, Helping Heroes Fire Station™, Go! Go! Cory Carson® Cory's Stay & Play Home™, Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™, Count & Win Sports Center™ and Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set™.

LeapFrog's Speak & Learn Puppy is an adorable dog that comes to life with flapping ears, a head that moves and a unique talk-back feature that lets kids speak and hear real-time responses. Kids can explore animal facts, animal sounds, food, feelings, letters and numbers through four paw buttons and a light-up collar. Additional LeapFrog products featured in the gift guide include the Blue's Clues & You!™ Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook, LeapBuilders® Blue's Clues & You!™ Blue's 123 School, 100 Animals Book™ and Pick Up & Count Vacuum™.

"These toys earned a spot on our Hot 20 list and we're sure kids are going to love them!" said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider. "Videos are so popular with kids, and the KidiZoom Creator Cam is very on-trend, giving kids the age-appropriate tools they need to create their own content. And with so many parents looking for ways to extend learning at home, the Speak & Learn Puppy's talk-back feature is great for building language skills."

For additional details about these award-winning products, visit www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. It publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with more than 100 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media & Events, publisher of The Pop Insider, a daily pop culture news and review site that fuels fandoms, as well as leading trade publication The Toy Book. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

