VTech® Myla the Magical Unicorn™ and LeapFrog® LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™ Named to The Toy Insider's Hot 20 List of Most Wished-For Toys of the Year

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech® and LeapFrog® announced today that a dozen of their products have been selected as part of The Toy Insider's 14th annual holiday gift guide, a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers. VTech's Myla the Magical Unicorn™ and LeapFrog's LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™ were named to the exclusive Hot 20 list of expert picks of the most wished-for toys this holiday season. The Toy Insider's expanded holiday gift guide also features six additional VTech products and four additional LeapFrog products.

"We're thrilled that our Myla the Magical Unicorn and LeapBuilders ABC Smart House have been recognized as two of the 20 hottest toys of the year by The Toy Insider," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Our VTech and LeapFrog collections are filled with products that combine fun, creative play with engaging educational content and it's wonderful to have so many of our toys included in the holiday gift guide."

VTech's Myla the Magical Unicorn is a colorful unicorn toy that glitters with lights as she talks and sings, while introducing early concepts of color combination in a fun way. Kids can use the magic brush to choose a color from the butterfly palette and magically apply the color to her eyes, wings and horn. Additional VTech products featured in The Toy Insider gift guide include the Treasure Seekers Pirate Ship™, Mix & Match-a-Saurus™, Kidi Star Dance™, Latches & Doors Busy Board™, Scoop & Play Digger™ and KidiBuzz™ G2.

LeapFrog's LeapBuilders ABC Smart House is an interactive 61-piece house-themed block set that features easy-to-hold building blocks and double-sided learning blocks. Kids can insert the 20 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star™ and it will respond with educational songs and encouraging phrases about the alphabet that enhance building play with learning content. Additional LeapFrog products featured in the gift guide include the Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™, Learn & Groove® Dancing Panda™, RockIt Twist™ and LeapStart ® Go.

"Year after year, VTech and LeapFrog's lineups feature some of the best new toys, offering unique and exciting play experiences for children of all ages," said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider. "We review thousands of toys throughout the year to find the best of the best, and we believe the VTech and LeapFrog toys we selected for our gift guide will delight children and make great gifts this holiday season."

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. It publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with more than 75 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Publishing Group, publisher of The Pop Insider, a daily pop culture news and review site that fuels fandoms, as well as leading trade publication The Toy Book. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

