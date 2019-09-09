VTech® Provides Kids an Active Play Experience with New Kidi Star Dance™

"Kidi Star Dance is perfect for kids who love dancing! The interactive games and dance challenges are fun for kids to play on their own or with friends," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We've had a lot of success with our popular Kidi line and these new additions give kids even more fun, age-appropriate tech toys."

Kidi Star Dance combines movement and technology for an active play, dance and gaming experience. Kids can snap on a motion-activated band to learn cool dance moves, complete action challenges, challenge friends to a dance-off and play exciting dance games.

VTech is also introducing new kid-safe KidiGo Walkie Talkies, which feature a secure digital connection over a 500-foot range so kids can go wherever adventure takes them. With a backlit LCD screen, kids can also send preset animated messages between units and play real-time two-player games. For more fun with friends, the Kidizoom Pixi is a compact-sized camera with a flip-top lid that makes one-handed picture-taking easy. Then, kids can get creative with fun photo filters and effects for customizable looks.

The new products are available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

VTech® Kidi Star Dance™: Move and groove with the Kidi Star Dance™! Put on the motion-activated bands and learn 20 cool dance moves step by step by following the animated dance instructor. Once kids learn the moves, they can put them together and dance along to the included music. Color-changing lights flash along to the music to make kids feel like a star. Play four motion games or create music with movement by playing 14 different effects including drum and magical fairy sounds. Give the second band to a friend and challenge them to a game or a dance-off. Add more music by connecting your own MP3 player or loading songs using a microSD card. (Ages 5+ years; MSRP: $59.99)

VTech® KidiGo™ Walkie Talkies: Add excitement to any adventure with the KidiGo™ Walkie Talkies. Keep in touch anywhere with these kid-safe, two-way radios featuring a digital connection that's clear and keeps kids' conversations secure, preventing other walkie-talkie users from listening in or chatting with them. Children can also send messages back and forth by choosing from preset animated messages using the large, backlit LCD screen. The walkie talkies also include four two-player games for real-time gaming between devices. (Ages 4+ years; MSRP: $34.99)

VTech® Kidizoom® Pixi™: The Kidizoom® Pixi™ camera is a super-fun way to take selfies and pictures of friends. The flip-top lid makes it easy to take pictures with one hand. Kids can customize their look with face and hair filters—or add fun and silly photo effects! The camera comes with five games including Master Chef, Animal Connect 4 and a magic augmented reality game. Parental controls allow adults to turn off games and set time limits. This kid-sized take-along camera helps children see their world in a whole new way. (Ages 4+ years; MSRP: $59.99)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

