VTech® Showcases Expanded Collection of Innovative New Toys at 2019 North American International Toy Fair®

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years, VTech® has developed innovative toys that encourage discovery, creativity and developmental milestones through play. Today, the company reveals its new collection of exciting toys that will be on display at the 2019 North American International Toy Fair®. The lineup features an expansion into the exciting robotics toy category and additions to VTech's award-winning Kidi line of children's electronics, infant, toddler and preschool lines and the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® line.

"We're introducing some amazing new products at Toy Fair and we're excited to reveal what we have in store for 2019," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We're expanding into a new product category and have some incredible additions to our established toy lines, delivering even more innovative play experiences for kids."

VTech's 2019 range of new introductions includes:

Robotic Toys

VTech is making its debut in the robotics toy category with Myla the Magical Unicorn™, a colorful robotic unicorn that glitters with lights as she talks and sings, while introducing early concepts of color mixing in a fun way for an enchanting play experience. Kids can customize the color of Myla's eyes, wings and horn with her magic brush and butterfly palette. Myla interacts by moving her eyes and head, and comes with a microphone that prompts her to sing to make playtime truly magical.

Children's Electronics

VTech is expanding its popular Kidi line of electronics to offer even more fun, age-appropriate technology. The line will include exciting updates to successful cameras and smart devices, including the redesigned KidiBuzz™ G2, which now adds AR gaming and live face-tracking photo filters in addition to the ability to send texts, voice messages, photos, drawings and animated stickers over Wi-Fi to a parent-approved contact list. Kids can also visit pre-approved websites and explore more than 40 preloaded learning games and apps. The new kid-safe KidiGo™ Walkie Talkies feature a secure digital connection and an impressive 650-foot range so kids can go wherever adventure takes them. With a backlit LCD screen, kids can also send preset animated messages between units and play 2-player games. VTech is also introducing Kidi Star Dance™, which encourages self-expression when kids snap on a motion-sensing wristband to learn cool dance moves, complete action challenges, challenge friends to a dance-off or play exciting dance games.

Baby, Infant, Toddler and Preschool Lines

VTech's baby, infant, toddler and preschool lines are expanding with new products designed to engage and encourage little ones through discovery. The innovative new Mix & Match-a-Saurus will let kids interchange nine different tiles that determine the Dino's songs, moods and interactions, allowing them to explore social and emotional skills and age-appropriate concepts of coding while developing fine motor skills. Children will love exploring the impressive Treasure Seekers Pirate Ship™, offering a delightful surprise as they open it up to reveal an exciting interactive playset inside. When the included captain or sailor is placed on a recognition point, little buccaneers can strengthen fine motor skills by turning the sails and spinning the steering wheel to navigate the high seas. In addition, the Latches & Doors Busy Board™ will let children build motor skills as they slide, turn or twist to unlock and open doors and windows of the colorful house.

Go! Go! Smart Wheels®

Children can rev up the action with awesome additions to the popular Go! Go! Smart Wheels® line. New features such as moveable tracks and a new look for the vehicles including a mechanical button for cause-and-effect fun, along with the proprietary SmartPoint® technology, bring the playsets and vehicles to life. The new Revved Up Stunt Spiral™ is a 2-in-1 track set packed with super stunts including a 360-degree loop and jump ramp. It easily connects to the new Revved Up Raceway™ with a double launcher, and even more stunts, jumps and obstacles for the ultimate Go! Go! Smart Wheels experience. Both new playsets feature interactive SmartPoint locations that respond with fun sounds, phrases and songs.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

