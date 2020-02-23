VTech® Transforms Dinosaur and Vehicle Play with New Switch & Go™ Line

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the introduction of Switch & Go™, a cool new toy line that combines two favorite kids' themes – dinosaurs and vehicles. From a T-Rex Truck to a Velociraptor Helicopter, Switch & Go offers a unique, kid-friendly transformation feature, exciting sounds and motion-activated lights for an action-packed, prehistoric play experience. The new line is on display at the 2020 North American International Toy Fair®.

"Kids are going to love our new action-packed Switch & Go line," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Dinosaurs and vehicles are classic themes that kids love, and we've made them even more fun by adding lights, sounds and awesome transformations!"

Whether kids want to play with a fierce dinosaur or a cool vehicle, they can easily transform these 2-in-1 Switch & Go toys. The toys are roaring to go with wild phrases and sounds depending on the mode they are in and feature LED lights or animated screens to enhance imaginative play. Some Switch & Go toys feature additional activations such as spinning rotor blades or search lights for even more fun and adventure.

The Switch & Go line is recommended for ages 4 years and up and will be available in the fall. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com. Highlights from the line include:

Switch & Go™ Velociraptor Helicopter: Switch into fun with the Switch & Go™ Velociraptor Helicopter. Transform a ferocious dinosaur into a helicopter and back in just a few simple steps. An LED screen features animated dinosaur eyes in Dino mode and when you transform him to Vehicle mode, the screen shows an animated pilot. Press the talk and sound effects buttons to hear fierce phrases and cool sounds. Action buttons spin the helicopter's rotor blade, launch a rescue claw or turn on the search light for fun role-play. This 2-in-1 toy has different responses in Dinosaur mode and Vehicle mode, combining for more than 90 phrases and sounds that enhance imaginative play. Raptors rule!

Switch & Go™ T-Rex Off-Roader: Switch into fun with the Switch & Go™ T-Rex Off-Roader. Transform the ferocious dinosaur into a rugged off-road vehicle and back in just a few simple steps. Hear fierce phrases and cool sounds by pressing the talk and sound effects buttons. This 2-in-1 toy responds differently when in Dinosaur mode or in Vehicle mode with the color LCD screen showing fierce animated dinosaur eyes or a daring driver with more than 60 phrases and sounds that enhance imaginative play. An action button snaps the T-Rex's jaws for more excitement. Roar with me!

Switch & Go™ Stegosaurus Buggy: Switch into fun with the Switch & Go™ Stegosaurus Buggy. Transform a tough dinosaur into a rugged off-road buggy and back in just a few simple steps. Press the talk and sound effects buttons to hear fierce phrases and cool sounds. This 2-in-1 toy has different responses in Dinosaur mode and Vehicle mode, combining for more than 30 phrases and sounds that enhance imaginative play. An LED light flashes along with the sounds. Let's get wild!

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

