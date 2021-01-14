VTG Acquires Intelligent Shift, Enhancing Digital Transformation Capabilities and Adding Intelligence Community to Customer Portfolio

"I am excited to welcome the Intelligent Shift team to VTG," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "This acquisition represents the next chapter in the strategic transformation of VTG. Intelligent Shift brings unique technical expertise that positions us to deliver a more differentiated suite of engineering and digital solutions to a customer base that now spans the Defense enterprise and the Intelligence Community."

Founded in 2017 by Mike DeFede, Alissa Redding, and Mike Matthews, Intelligent Shift's highly skilled engineers provide subject matter expertise across numerous high-priority national security mission areas. On behalf of the founders, Mike DeFede said, "Intelligent Shift has always been focused on an industry-best employee culture and a commitment to customer missions. In VTG, we've found a partner that shares these passions. The combined company will expand our ability to drive smart change for our customers and will create new opportunities for our employees while strengthening our culture." Intelligent Shift, which will continue to be led by DeFede, Redding, and Matthews, will operate as the IC services component of a new business segment led by recently appointed VTG executive Kirk Herdman.

Last year, VTG completed the integration of its enterprise-wide capabilities under a single customer delivery model, including its two previous acquisitions, National Technologies Associates and DELTA Resources. VTG also won a string of prime contracts, earning the ACG National Capital 2020 Corporate Growth Company of the Year award. "We continue to reshape our enterprise and reposition for the future," said Sunil Ramchand, chief growth officer of VTG. "The acquisition of Intelligent Shift accelerates our strategy, both in terms of game-changing capability growth and customer reach."

About VTG

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

