VTG Awarded NAVSEA Prime Contract to Expedite Delivery of Innovative Technologies to the Fleet

"We are honored to support NAVSEA in harnessing the creativity, agility and entrepreneurial spirit of small businesses to deliver the highest-priority technology needs of the Navy," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO . "We look forward to leveraging our expertise across the defense and intelligence sectors to increase small business participation in federally funded research and development, foster collaboration between small firms and nonprofit research institutions, and stimulate the exciting technological innovations that will transform our nation's sea power and benefit our national economy."

Under the five-year contract, VTG will provide program and project support services to the NAVSEA SBIR/STTR programs by defining focus areas, developing topics and identifying small business proposals and contractors to participate in the program. The company will also be responsible for supplying expertise and knowledge to assist the program manager in developing strategies and plans, as well as policies, processes and procedures to increase the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the SBIR/STTR programs. The work will primarily be performed at the Washington Navy Yard.

The SBIR program originated in 1982 as the government's primary mechanism for engaging small technology businesses in R&D. It was designed to spur technological innovation, help meet federal R&D needs, increase private sector commercialization of innovations resulting from federally funded investments and encourage participation by minority and disadvantaged persons. The Navy has taken part in the SBIR program since its inception and has developed the highest commercialization success rate in the Defense Department. Last September, NAVSEA SBIR/STTR received the prestigious DoD Vanguard award for recognition of its outstanding work in supporting the Navy's goal to "rapidly and adaptively procure innovative technologies from small businesses."

About VTG

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

