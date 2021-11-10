VTG Hires Naval Sea and Air Systems Executive Rick Sabol as Senior Vice President

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced today that it has hired Rick Sabol as senior vice president. In this new role, Sabol will oversee a growing portfolio of U.S. Navy support programs, including VTG's recently won Navy Strategic Systems Programs prime contract to provide engineering services for the Navy's hypersonic strike capability.

"Rick is an incredible asset to VTG. He has extensive experience delivering services, solutions and technologies to the Navy systems commands, our highest priority customers," said VTG President and CEO John Hassoun. "Our leadership team looks forward to having his insight and expertise as we work together to provide the next generation of warfighting capabilities to our defense and intelligence community customers."

Sabol brings more than 35 years of experience to VTG, including from his most recent role as senior vice president of operations for SAIC's Defense Systems Group, where he led the company's Naval Sea & Air Systems Operation. In this role, he was responsible for the strategic direction, planning and execution of SAIC's effort to provide mission-oriented systems engineering, platform integration, training, enterprise IT and management services to the Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Air Systems Command, affiliated Program Executive Offices and Warfare Centers, the Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and the Military Sealift Command.

Earlier, Sabol was vice president and operations manager with Alion Science and Technology, leading the In-Service Support Operation within the company's Acquisition & Program Management Group. His responsibilities included providing engineering and program management support to various U.S. Navy programs at PEO SHIPS, SEA 21, PEO IWS, PEO Carriers, NAVAIR and Naval District Washington, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Sabol has a Bachelor of Science in public policy and management and a Master of Science in public management and policy analysis, both from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a Project Management Institute Certified Project Management Professional and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

About VTG

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

