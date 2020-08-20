VUCA Health Launches VaccineSheets.com, Easy Access to Digital Vaccine Information Statements

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VUCA Health announced today the launch of VaccineSheets.com, a new, easy way to provide patients with digital Vaccine Information Statements (VIS). With the success of its MedsOnCue solution, where pharmacies can offer their patients digital Medication Guides and patient education sheets, VUCA Health created this free resource of digital VISs that anyone can utilize.

We are excited to announce the launch of VaccineSheets.com

Federal law requires that, prior to a vaccination, every patient be provided a VIS whether on paper or digitally. Traditionally, patients have been provided their VIS on paper as a strong digital solution was not available. With the new solution, frontline healthcare teams are now equipped with a resource that can provide VISs from a smartphone, tablet or any other device with access to the internet.

With VaccineSheets.com, pharmacies and other healthcare providers administering vaccines can display a QR code for the specific vaccine to be administered, allowing easy access directly to a VIS from the patient's smartphone. As an alternative to the QR code, healthcare providers can instruct their patients to visit VaccineSheets.com and simply choose their vaccine. This new solution is part of VUCA Health's continued goal of helping pharmacies and other healthcare providers print less paper.

As pharmacies are gearing up for one of the busiest vaccine seasons due to COVID-19, accessing VIS through Vaccinesheets.com saves both time and money. Additionally, offering a digital VIS allows for less potential surface exposure.

"Pharmacies and other healthcare providers are heroes within our communities. VaccineSheets.com provides them with one additional tool to lessen contact exposure, help with costs, and provide their patients with easy-to-access information. We couldn't be happier to be a part of this solution," said Michelle Barney, PharmD, Vice-President of Clinical Operations at VUCA Health.

Additionally, the utilization of QR codes has drastically increased due to the pandemic. With Google and Apple's integration of a QR code reader into their camera apps, patients can now gain digital access to the VIS by simply opening their camera app on their smartphone and hovering over the QR code image. With the QR code being a seamless, user-friendly experience, it has become the perfect solution for pharmacies and other healthcare providers to offer patient education digitally.

Media Contact:

Richard Waithe

Phone: 866-848-8822

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

vuca-health.jpg

VUCA Health

We are excited to announce the launch of VaccineSheets.com

SOURCE VUCA Health