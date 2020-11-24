Vudu and FandangoNOW Count Down to Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Sales and Deals on More than a Thousand Popular Must-Have Movies, TV Shows and Collections

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Vudu and FandangoNOW know that families are hunkered down for the holidays, needing entertainment now more than ever and looking for sales on new and classic movies and TV shows. Whether it's to form new traditions with your loved ones, or finding a way to escape, Vudu and FandangoNOW have the must-buy titles for everyone's viewing needs this Thanksgiving.

Fandango's transactional on-demand streaming services are here to help with their largest movie and TV sale ever, featuring more than 175 movie bundle deals and over a thousand recent hits and beloved classics, many of which cannot be found on subscription streaming services.

Fans who purchase one of an array of special bundles on Vudu or FandangoNOW during Fandango's Thanksgiving Week sale can earn a $2.00 promo code per bundle to use toward any titles in the month of December, starting on or around December 5th.

Favorite films are priced as low as $5.00, along with 25% off savings on classic series collections (like the complete "Harry Potter" franchise), all available on sale through Monday, November 30.

Fandango's Thanksgiving Week sale encompasses:

Over 175 movie bundles, featuring complete film collections of popular franchises, available for 25 percent off, including the "Harry Potter" eight-film collection, the "Spider-Man" six-movie collection, "Twilight: The Complete Saga," "The Hunger Games" franchise, the "Jurassic Park" five-film collection and "The Dark Knight" trilogy.

Over 120 new movies available to buy for $9.99 each, including "Trolls World Tour," "Antebellum," "Birds of Prey" and "After We Collided."

Over 200 fan favorites and award-winning titles available to buy for $7.99 each, including "Knives Out," "Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood," "The Lego Movie," "Bloodshot," "Pulp Fiction," "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Sing," "Minions," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Jaws," "Little Women" (2019) and "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Over 240 perennial favorites available to buy for $6.99 each, including "Hot Tub Time Machine," "Legally Blonde," "Man of Steel," "RBG," and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

Over 350 collectible movies available to buy for $5.00 each, including "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Dirty Dancing," "Stripes," "Catch Me If You Can," "Reservoir Dogs," and "Gemini Man."

Many TV seasons available to buy for under $10.00 each, including seasons from "The Walking Dead," "Friends," "Supernatural," "Battlestar Galactica," "Below Deck Mediterranean," " Ray Donovan " and "The Wire."

More information about Fandango's Thanksgiving Week, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can be found on the Fandango blog here.

"We're thrilled to launch our biggest home entertainment sale ever, as Thanksgiving week makes for a great time to stock up on classics and contemporary favorites for the holidays," says Fandango EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Shepela. "FandangoNOW and Vudu will continue to host new offers throughout the week to help fans find holiday viewing deals with our comprehensive collection of movies and TV shows, many available in 4K UHD."

About Vudu

Vudu is a leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango offering over 150,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases, and thousands of titles for free. Serving millions of entertainment fans daily, Vudu has created compelling video entertainment experiences, including the ability to create custom Lists from their movies & TV library, purchase Mix & Match bundles, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more. Consumers can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, Android and iOS device, game console, and Blu-ray player. Streaming or downloaded, Vudu delivers a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound.

About FandangoNOW

FandangoNOW is the fast-growing video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango. FandangoNOW offers more than 100,000 current and catalog movies, next-day TV shows, and an extensive library of 4K and HDR titles, to buy or rent -- no subscription required. The service curates entertainment options for every occasion and provides Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer scores to help consumers with their viewing decisions. Consumers can watch movies and TV shows on FandangoNOW anytime, anywhere, whether at home or on the go. FandangoNOW is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV; Smart TVs from Samsung, LG and VIZIO; over-the-top (OTT) streaming players including Roku and Chromecast; Xbox One video game system; Android mobile phones and tablets; Movies Anywhere; Facebook's Portal TV and Oculus VR headsets and Amazon Fire TV.

