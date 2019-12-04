"VUGERA", Korea's Best Dash Cam Will Be Released in North America in the 2nd Quarter of 2020

The company plans to offer a broad range of HD (high-definition) resolution dash cameras at a competitive price ranging between $100 to $300 U.S. dollars. The products will feature a Samsung V4 NAND TLC memory disc providing high reliability and durability for increased user experience and satisfaction. Additionally, VUGERA products will be sold on both online and offline channels. Announcement of sales distribution and retailers will follow earliest in the 1st quarter of 2020.

VUGERA is the premium dash cam brand ranked the highest in overall customer satisfaction while achieving the highest fault tolerance in the automotive parts industry, which in particularly supplies its products to the global motor vehicle manufacturers as OEM parts or aftermarket parts.

Since launching the brand in 2013, VUGERA has sold over 1.3M dash cams to various customers, especially including Mercedes-Benz (known as the most preferred foreign car by customers in Korea) for which VUGERA's dash cams are exclusively supplied as standard equipment, and Lotte, Korea's largest rent-a-car fleet.

Expanding into the North American market represents VUGERA's first step to enhance its global competitive advantages with the already-proven product reliability and its new dash cam employing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including a front collision warning system (FCWS) as a safe driving protocol and a lane departure warning system (LDSM).

"Launching in North America will give us the best opportunity to showcase our philosophy that puts the customer first and VUGERA's value as the premium dash cam brand," said CEO Jeremy Chong, under whose leadership VUGERA is preparing to enter the new market. "We will increase our market share by achieving customer satisfaction and loyalty through the asset protection based on the product reliability verified by the Korean market and world's biggest automobile companies."

Meanwhile, VUGERA has also been using its best efforts to develop LiDAR, V2X, and e-Call, which are required for autonomous driving, one of the national projects led by the government of the Republic of Korea. LiDAR is a device for measuring the distance to a target by detecting a wave of light, which is the essential unit of the self-driving car. VUGERA has invested KRW 4 billion this year to construct the SMT line with annual production capacity of over 1.8M.

www.vugera.com.au

SOURCE VUGERA Global Sales Division

Related Links

http://www.vugera.com.au

