VUGO to Offer Free Rideshare Advertising to Tampa Bay Area Small Businesses Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder & CEO of VUGO® Robert Flessner announced via Twitter today that Tampa Bay Area Small Businesses are now eligible for VUGOs small business relief program. The program is offering up to a year of free rideshare advertising to qualified Tampa Bay area small businesses.

"For over 5 years, VUGO has been prohibited from advertising in a handful of states across the nation, however, as a result of the unprecedented legislation enacted by Rep. Bob Rommel last month, Uber drivers and business owners alike will now have access to the economic benefits of rideshare advertising," said VUGO co-founder James Bellefeuille.

"Our company, like many others nationwide, are still waiting to see if we will receive funds from either the EIDL or PPP loan programs offered by the federal government. In the meantime, we wanted to do our part in bringing some much-needed assistance back to Main Street while getting to know our new neighbors. Most of our free rideshare advertising campaigns will last 30, 60 and 90 days. We have reserved capacity to grant a handful of yearlong campaigns if an application warrants that level of support. We anticipate this small bit of relief can help some struggling small business owners bridge the gap towards stability while easily informing customers both new and old that like the state of Florida, they are open for business."

VUGO will begin reviewing applications on a first come first serve basis. The first campaigns will begin on May 15th, 2020 to apply or form more information on the program please visit: Apply.GoVugo.com

Since 2015 VUGO has been empowering rideshare drivers with the tools, resources and support they need to start earning extra income through advertising. Last year "Ad Dollars for Uber Drivers" was named one of the "Best Inventions of 2019" by Time Magazine and VUGO was ranked as one of the "Best Rideshare Advertising Companies To Make More Money" by The RideshareGuy.com. F500 companies, agencies, brands, startups, the Ad Council and small businesses have trusted VUGO to get their messages in front of passengers and pedestrians throughout the country. Major investors include Florida Funders, University of St. Thomas, Tihama New Media, and other prominent Florida Angel Investors. Vugo currently has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Minneapolis but will be consolidating their headquarters to Florida this year. Keep up with the latest news on Instagram or Twitter @VUGO . To learn more about VUGO, start a campaign or request a media kit visit: GoVugo.com

