Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET). Financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 will be released before the NYSE market opens.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at www.vulcanmaterials.com. To participate by phone, call 888-221-3881 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 720-452-9217. The confirmation code is 8961757.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call at the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

