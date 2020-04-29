Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its first quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET). Financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 will be released before the markets open.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast at www.vulcanmaterials.com. To participate by phone in the U.S., call 833-962-1439 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start. For international participants, call 832-900-4623. The conference ID is 5190977.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the call at the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

