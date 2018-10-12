Vulcan Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its third quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET). Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 will be released before the NYSE market opens.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at www.vulcanmaterials.com. To participate by phone, call 323-794-2423 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 888-208-1711. The confirmation code is 3967537.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call at the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

