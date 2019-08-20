Vulcan Capital Expands into Asia; Opens Singapore Office

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vulcan Capital, the multi-billion-dollar investment arm of the late Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul G. Allen, opened its first international office in Singapore. In the initial phase, Vulcan Capital will deploy US $100 million into venture opportunities across Southeast Asia, making it one of the largest early stage platforms of its kind to be established in the region.

Formed in 2003, Vulcan Capital takes an entrepreneur-friendly approach and invests in both private and public companies with a long-term investment horizon. The company, now including its Singapore office, is unique in that investment returns generated by Vulcan Capital will go towards funding the development of globally focused philanthropic initiatives, delivered through Vulcan and its many partners.

The Singapore office is being built from the ground up and is helmed by Managing Directors Tommy Teo and Minjie Yu. Both Teo and Yu have extensive investment experience focused on growth and technology opportunities across Southeast Asia. Vulcan Capital Singapore will focus on Seed, Series A and Series B investments and will combine the expertise of a local investment team with the global network of Vulcan Inc., to directly source and support entrepreneurs and investments in the region.

"I'm excited to be leading Vulcan Capital's entry into the region," said Tommy Teo, Managing Director and Head of Southeast Asia. "Vulcan Capital's distinctive mission is a first for Southeast Asia, and we look forward to bringing a new brand of catalytic capital to the entrepreneurial and investment community here."

"We aim to improve our planet and support communities around the globe through catalytic philanthropy, scientific research and commercial ventures," said Bill Hilf, CEO of Vulcan, Inc. "We're excited to contribute to the region with the new Vulcan Capital office in Singapore."

Vulcan Capital Singapore is the company's third office as it expands across the globe. "Vulcan Capital has a long history of working with entrepreneurs in developing and achieving success," said Chris Orndorff, Chief Investment Officer of Vulcan Capital. "Most of our investments have been focused across North America and we're looking forward to deepening our relationships with entrepreneurs across Asia as well, beginning here in Singapore."

About Vulcan Capital

Vulcan Capital is the multi-billion-dollar investment arm of Vulcan, Inc., the company founded by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul G. Allen. Vulcan Capital is focused on generating long-term value appreciation across a portfolio which spans diverse industry sectors and investment asset classes, ranging from early-stage venture investments to public equity value investing, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, special situations and fixed income.

Vulcan Capital was formed in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle with additional offices in Palo Alto and Singapore.

