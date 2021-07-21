Vulcan Cyber Adds Cloud Security Module to Risk-Based Remediation Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber ®, developers of the industry's only risk-based remediation platform for infrastructure, application and cloud security, today announced the new Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module provides a consolidated view of cyber risks across cloud application environments as well as traditional IT infrastructure.

With inputs from Aqua Security and the AWS Security Hub Identity and Access Management (IAM) service , the addition enables IT security teams to consolidate, prioritize, remediate, and track all cyber vulnerabilities. Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security helps enterprise cloudsec teams manage and remediate cloud configurations in container and Kubernetes deployments, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and more, all within a single platform.

By adding cloud configuration data to the Vulcan Cyber risk-based remediation platform , the company is deepening the level of risk and vulnerability insights and control available to users, offering the only remediation orchestration capabilities for all sources of digital risk including IT infrastructure, networks, cloud, and application surfaces. The update expands the reach of Vulcan Cyber customer risk remediation efforts to include any cloud environment for a comprehensive measure of enterprise cyber risk.

According to Gartner , "Through 2025, more than 99% of cloud breaches will have a root cause of customer misconfigurations or mistakes." Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security helps IT security teams identify and mitigate risk generated by human error in cloud environments.

"Cloud sprawl can no longer be someone else's problem," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO and co-founder, Vulcan Cyber. "It's not enough to ask if cloud infrastructure by itself is secure. We must ask the same about our applications, infrastructure and networks. The addition of the Cloud Security module to Vulcan Cyber gives cyber security teams the insights they need to better understand and prioritize risk created by cloud misconfigurations alongside IT infrastructure and application vulnerabilities. The unmatched risk remediation capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform helps reduce risk and improve the security posture of digital business."

The new Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module is available in beta now, and will be generally available to Vulcan Pro and Vulcan Enterprise customers in August.

The Remediation Summit

Attend The Remediation Summit tomorrow, Thursday, July 22nd, at 11:00am Eastern to see an overview and demo of the Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module. Registration is free and the event is virtual.

Get Fix Done Now

For more information about Vulcan Cyber, please visit https://vulcan.io/ to request a demo or try Remedy Cloud today . In addition, Vulcan Free is now available as the industry's only free vulnerability prioritization tool. Apply for Vulcan Free access today.

About Vulcan Cyber

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first risk-based remediation platform, built to help businesses reduce cyber risk through measurable and efficient infrastructure, cloud and application security programs. The Vulcan platform orchestrates and tracks the remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating processes and fixes through the last mile of remediation. Vulcan Cyber helps IT security teams collaborate and "get fix done" at scale. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer Remedy Cloud and Vulcan Free as freemium SaaS solutions for businesses of all sizes. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io

Media contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications on behalf of Vulcan Cyber

[email protected]

SOURCE Vulcan Cyber