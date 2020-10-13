Vulcan Cyber Hosts The Remediation Summit

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber ®, the vulnerability remediation orchestration company, today announced The Remediation Summit to help organizations move from finding to fixing vulnerabilities at scale. The virtual event is free to attend and will be held on Thursday, October 29 from noon to 3:00 pm EDT. Cybersecurity leaders from companies including Levi's, Akamai, HBO Max and Snowflake will share vulnerability management perspective and best practices to help enterprise security and IT operations teams drive remediation outcomes and get fix done.

To register for The Remediation Summit please visit: https://hopin.to/events/the-remediation-summit-2020 On-demand recordings of all keynotes and breakout sessions will be provided to registered attendees. Attendance is limited to the first 200 to sign up.

" Vulnerability management is all about problem solving, but too often it's all problems, and not enough solving. So I'm especially thrilled to bring our customers, partners, advisors and staff together to share a vision for what vulnerability management can become through remediation orchestration," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, co-founder and CEO of Vulcan Cyber. "Security and IT leaders understand the risk that poor cyber hygiene creates for their business. The Remediation Summit will provide actionable tools and resources, including the announcement of a new free offering from Vulcan Cyber, to help vulnerability management professionals get fix done ."

The Remediation Summit agenda includes quick-hitting keynotes and information-packed breakout sessions led by Vulcan Cyber executives, customers and product leaders. Session content will be focused on digital business security through impactful vulnerability remediation . Attendees will learn how the Vulcan Cyber platform prioritizes the work of remediation, delivers vulnerability remedies as a service, helps cross functional teams collaborate, orchestrates the remediation at scale through patch and configuration management tools, and provides unparalleled visibility into end-to-end campaigns through remediation analytics.

