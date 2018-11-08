Vulcan Materials Company Announces Completion Of Exchange Offer For 4.70% Notes Due 2048

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) (the "Company") announced today the completion of its registered exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") to exchange $460,949,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.70% Notes due 2048, which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") (the "Exchange Notes"), for a like principal amount of its outstanding unregistered 4.70% Notes due 2048, which were issued in February and March 2018 in private placements pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act (the "Old Notes").

The Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 10, 2018. As of the expiration date, tenders of $460,949,000, or 100%, of the Old Notes were received. The Company accepted all of the Old Notes tendered in exchange for a like principal amount of the Exchange Notes, and settlement occurred today.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, the Exchange Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates and a major producer of other construction materials. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

