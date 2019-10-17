Vulcan Materials Company Names D. Franklin Senior Vice President and General Counsel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company, the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, named Denson (D.) Franklin III as Senior Vice President and General Counsel effective December 2, 2019.

Vulcan Chairman and CEO Tom Hill said, "We are excited to welcome D. to the Vulcan family. He has worked with the Company for more than 20 years as our primary outside counsel, and with many other companies in the construction materials, building and engineering industries. We are fortunate to bring him in-house to add his experience and perspective from years counseling companies, large and small, on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, compliance, securities issues and overseas operations."

D. is joining Vulcan from the Corporate and Securities Practice Group at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. He graduated from Vanderbilt University Law School and Birmingham-Southern College. He steps into the General Counsel role following the retirement of Michael R. Mills in September. Mitesh B. Shah has been promoted to serve as Deputy General Counsel.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Vulcan is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

