Vulnerability Management Investments Strengthen Cybersecurity Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulnerability Management (VM) technology addresses the threat landscape, which is in a constant state of flux. The wider dispersal of endpoints across private and public cloud environments increases the points of vulnerabilities in an enterprise network, intensifying the demand for VM solutions that make endpoints easier to track, verify, and secure. To prevent attacks and damage to a business, VM providers employ various means of identifying, prioritizing, communicating, and suggesting possible responses to the risks companies face in their networked business environments. The leading VM platforms provide a complete picture of a client's security posture, correlating the client organization's assets, classifying their importance with the vulnerabilities identified in the scan, and offering information for remediation.

Frost & Sullivan's latest thought leadership paper, Vulnerability Management: The Keystone of Cybersecurity Infrastructure , analyzes the threat landscape and the role of VM in addressing the security concerns of the entire enterprise. It analyzes end-user willingness to invest in VM platforms that help provide a holistic cybersecurity approach in various areas, including vulnerability prioritization, automated workflows, and third-party integration.

"There is a shift toward bidirectional integration of VM platforms with other technologies," explained Jarad Carleton, Global Program Leader | Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan. "This aids a multilayered defense, which has proven to be superior to discrete technologies working separately in network defense. VM platforms that allow IT departments to conduct continual vulnerability assessments are emerging as one of the top five solutions for organizations concerned about system vulnerabilities as part of their security maturity improvement initiatives."

According to Frost & Sullivan's research, two out of every three cyberattacks in the United States and three out of every four in Europe are categorized as severe by the organizations affected by them. Companies need to focus on security solutions such as those from Digital Defense, which can discover and eliminate such vulnerabilities. Digital Defense offers enterprises critical advantages, including:

Uninterrupted performance to look for vulnerabilities as a business network evolves and the threat landscape changes.

to look for vulnerabilities as a business network evolves and the threat landscape changes. Valuable integration with other commonly used security technologies to present a more holistic view of cybersecurity in an enterprise environment.

to present a more holistic view of cybersecurity in an enterprise environment. Simpler vulnerability management and the alleviation of the challenges faced by resource-constrained security teams.

and the alleviation of the challenges faced by resource-constrained security teams. Enhanced cybersecurity posture for IT teams, which decreases risk and increases productivity.

"Digital Defense offers clients an intelligence-driven VM platform that provides organizational risk grading coupled with intuitive triaging that ranks threats in an organization's network. This enables resource-constrained teams to pinpoint the issue or issues requiring prompt attention," noted Mieng Lim, Vice President of Product Management at Digital Defense. "Meanwhile, its topological risk-mapping helps security teams identify the assets that are on the network and the specific flaws that put them at risk. Additionally, Digital Defense employs contextual triaging and prioritization to empower IT teams to address security challenges before there is a potential problem by providing a clear and accurate picture of an organization's security posture."

