Vulnerable Communities Receive Over $1.65M This Year From OnPoint Community Credit Union

"From the slowdown for local businesses to job loss and mounting debt to spikes in fraud, the financial impact from COVID-19 and other recent events has affected every one of us," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "As a local credit union, we see these impacts firsthand every day with our members, and we have a responsibility to do everything we can to support our communities through these multiple crises. As the New Year approaches, our commitment grows stronger as we continue to tackle these challenges together."

As one of the recipients of OnPoint's $25,000 holiday donations, Raphael House of Portland is a confidential Portland-based emergency shelter and resource hub for survivors of domestic violence. Their shelter is home to 11 rooms, including nine for families, and more than half the residents are children. OnPoint's donation will help provide around the clock support for survivors and their children at a time when domestic violence is at an all-time high. In addition to this recent donation, OnPoint also partners with Raphael House through its employee giving efforts, by sponsoring the non-profit's annual gala, and through employees volunteering their time to its programs like SWAG (Survivors are Worthy, Awesome and Gutsy), a survivor-led mentorship group that meets weekly to develop life skills such as financial literacy.

"Survivors have been faced with protecting themselves from both the virus and impacts of domestic violence, and they need our help like never before," said Emmy Ritter, Executive Director, Raphael House of Portland. "We've been working nonstop to connect families with life-saving resources and keep our shelter and hotline available 24/7. Support from individuals and generous partners like OnPoint Community Credit Union is critical to ensure families stay safe, stable and housed."

Extra funds to support an increased need

While OnPoint has a longstanding tradition of supporting the community, having donated $1,052,836 in 2019 alone, the credit union significantly expanded its charitable giving efforts in response to COVID-19. As the region continued to face financial and health implications of the virus, historic wildfires, racial injustice and social unrest, OnPoint committed an extra $500,000 to non-profits across the region above its already planned giving for the year. Below are a few of the organizations to which OnPoint made additional donations:

$100,000 to Meals on Wheels People

to Meals on Wheels People $100,000 to De La Salle North Catholic High School

to De La Salle North Catholic High School $50,000 to Red Cross Cascades Region

to Red Cross Cascades Region $32,023 to Oregon Zoo

to Oregon Zoo $25,290 to Urban League of Portland

to of $23,687 to Adelante Mujeres

to Adelante Mujeres $25,000 to Black United Fund of Oregon

to Black United Fund of $25,000 to Coalition of Communities of Color

to Coalition of Communities of Color $25,000 to Portland NCAAP

to Portland NCAAP $25,000 to Self Enhancement, Inc.

to Self Enhancement, Inc. $25,000 to Schoolhouse Supplies

to Schoolhouse Supplies $10,000 to Council on Aging of Central Oregon

to Council on Aging of $5,000 to Yamhill Community Action Partnership

to Yamhill Community Action Partnership $5,000 to FOOD for Lane County

to FOOD for $5,000 to Feed the Fearless

Giving continues with OnPoint's annual holiday social giving campaign

In addition to the donations announced today, OnPoint is also kicking off its holiday social giving campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. December 1–11, OnPoint followers can select six organizations to receive donations from the credit union by following/liking OnPoint channels and sharing the non-profit they support. Participants can vote through the credit union's social media channels by tagging OnPoint and using the #OnPointGiving hashtag or commenting on one of its social media posts.

As OnPoint grows its footprint in Oregon and Southwest Washington, it will also continue to invest in these communities by donating to organizations in need, creating jobs, providing more member services, and fostering relationships with community partners. If you're an organization seeking financial assistance, visit our Giving page to submit a donation request.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving 415,000 members and with assets of $7.7 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union