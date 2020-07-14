Vuse Launches Updated Adult Nicotine Consumer-Focused Website, Vuse.com

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC") today launched its updated consumer-focused website for the Vuse brand, www.vuse.com. The enhanced platform is interactive, experience-driven and is designed to enable age 21+ adult nicotine consumers (ANCs) to identify and create the moments they are looking for. The new www.vuse.com site is designed to be engaging and informative, while empowering creativity and individuality.

Through the site, ANCs will have the opportunity to customize and purchase their ideal vapor product and explore creative passions with engaging content. As part of Vuse's continued commitment to responsibility, the updated site will continue to require robust third-party age verification prior to purchase.

"Our website may look brand new, but our mission remains the same: we are committed to responsibly delivering enjoyable vapor products to adult nicotine consumers," said Amy Harp, Vice President Digital Marketing and eCommerce. "We believe vapor products can be marketed responsibly to ANCs without compromising on the quality and enjoyment they are looking for. This website was developed thoughtfully and diligently to meet our high standards for responsible marketing while delivering sought-after product access for our consumers."

Adult nicotine consumers will also now have the option to personalize their Vuse vapor products directly on the site. ANCs can choose to customize their product with options for device colors, device wraps, flavors and nicotine strengths.

The release of the updated website also marks a major step for the Company's media integration strategy, allowing ANCs to engage with the broader Vuse community on Instagram and Facebook directly through the site.

"The Vuse community is a dynamic one, and we are excited to help foster their creativity in one place. We are excited to see how our consumers interact with this new platform, and we can't wait to continue bringing them the experiences they want with a brand they trust," said Harp.

To commemorate the launch of the updated website, Vuse is offering a 25% off limited time discount plus free shipping with a purchase of $10 or more through July 20 to its most loyal consumers. For more information about Vuse and the full Vuse product portfolio, please visit www.vuse.com.

About Vuse/R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company: The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide age 21+ adult nicotine consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products.

