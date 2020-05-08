Vuse to Sponsor Upcoming U.S. Tour of The Fratellis as Part of Broader Global Vuse Sponsorship Deal Between British American Tobacco Group and The Fratellis

The Fratellis are a multi-platinum, multi-award-winning Scottish rock band from Glasgow, formed in 2005. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jon Fratelli, bassist and backing vocalist Barry Fratelli, and drummer and backing vocalist Mince Fratelli. The Fratellis have announced that their sixth studio album, titled Half Drunk Under a Full Moon, to be released on October 30, 2020, alongside a full UK and North American tour.

"We're pleased to be part of The Fratellis' upcoming U.S. tour, and to bring exclusive music and inspirational experiences for adult nicotine consumers," says Leila Meideros, U.S. Head of Vuse Vapor.

To celebrate the announcement of this sponsorship, The Fratellis will release a new track, "Strangers in the Street," featuring legendary U.S. soul singer P.P. Arnold. This new track will premiere on Vuse Vapor's U.S. age-restricted Instagram channel on May 7. The Fratellis will also be releasing a video that will be available exclusively on Vuse Vapor's U.S. Instagram channel through May 14.

"This song is a unique passion project for us. We recorded separately due to the pandemic and edited together to share through Vuse's Instagram," says Jon Fratelli, "We're glad we can still put out music despite the circumstances, and we're thankful to Vuse for helping make it happen."

To provide support to the music community during these challenging times, Vuse Vapor is including a link for individuals to donate to MusiCares through the Spotify Covid-19 Relief Fund. The Fratellis will also be donating 100% of their share of the proceeds from sales to Covid-19 relief funds.

"COVID-19 has left the music community devasted, leaving many musicians and creators without jobs and an uncertain future," says Meideros "We are thrilled to support this effort with The Fratellis, and in addition, are proud to make a corporate donation to help the music community."

U.S. Tour dates will be announced later this year.

NOTE: Vuse Vapor's U.S. Instagram account (@vusevaporus) is restricted to age 21+ nicotine consumers.

About The Fratellis:

The Fratellis are a multi-platinum, multi-award-winning Scottish rock band from Glasgow, formed in 2005. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jon Fratelli, bassist and backing vocalist Barry Fratelli, and drummer and backing vocalist Mince Fratelli. Platinum-selling single "Chelsea Dagger" was a top 5 hit in the UK and remains an enduring classic that has transcended popular culture in a way few songs do. It is featured in dozens of TV ads, films, and TV shows. The band also had a top 10 hit in the UK with "Whistle for the Choir." The Fratellis have announced that their sixth studio album, titled Half Drunk Under a Full Moon, is to be released on October 30, 2020, alongside a full UK and North American tour.

About Vuse/R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company: The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult nicotine consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products.

About British American Tobacco:

British American Tobacco Group ("BAT") is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods organizations, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapor and tobacco heating products, as well as traditional and modern oral products.

