Vutility's Disruptive IoT-based "HotDrop" Energy Monitoring Technology to Add New Music Streaming Feature "BeatDrop"

SANDY, Utah, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vutility, Inc. (vutility.com), an award-winning, Utah-based startup providing leading-edge IoT and cloud-native sustainability, energy management hardware and data services, announced today a new feature for their multi-patented "HotDrop" product line.

"BeatDrop", will soon be available as an over-the-air (OTA) configuration update. BeatDrop utilizes the LoRaWAN IoT protocol to transmit compressed music files to existing, non-intrusive HotDrop submeters installed inside an electrical panel. Using the HotDrop Core's edge-intelligence, the 11-byte LoRaWAN packets are converted into a proprietary high-fidelity "lossless" audio format that inductively transfer to the electrical wiring system, turning wall outlets into reference-grade speakers.

"As the leader in scalable real-time energy monitoring solutions, our technology is advancing a more sustainable future," said Matthew Barber, CEO at Vutility. "We believe that the built world should not only be efficient, but also restorative. Music can be soothing and even healing, and it literally resonates as a way we can change the world through data that matters."

In addition to enabling each circuit in a building to stream unique, custom playlists, the company is exploring triggered alerting using AI and machine learning to deliver sonic messaging for critical equipment maintenance, grid-signaled demand events, safety notifications, and more.

"Developing the HotDrop was an engineering miracle, as we delivered minute-by-minute transmissions of true-RMS, revenue-grade energy monitoring from a completely wireless and battery-less, inductively-charged device the size of a domino," reflects Micheal Austin, CTO at Vutility. "Now, transmitting over 500,000 data points annually from an individual circuit feels like making a volcano in kindergarten in comparison to BeatDrop. Having previously overseen the emergence of the mobile phone industry, BeatDrop Alerts will be like ringtones on steroids!"

Vutility was founded in 2016 with a vision to change the way the world works through data that matters. With proprietary IoT sensors and data services, the company provides scalable, cost-effective real-time visibility into energy and utility usage, enabling innovative and disruptive building and energy management offerings around the globe. Vutility's technologies deliver data that powers the solutions of leading providers of energy and building management services across a wide variety of industries, including energy efficiency, measure and verify (M&V) audits, demand response (DR), sustainability, building automation, critical equipment monitoring and optimization and more. Key investors include Chevron, Constellation, and Cycle Capital. Visit Vutility.com to learn more.

Happy April Fool's Day!

