Vuzix and Librestream Launch Joint Telehealth Solution to Leverage Medical Specialists and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Response to COVID-19

Healthcare workers can wear the Vuzix M400 smart glasses running the Onsight Connect application patient-side while being guided by remotely located staff to perform critical patient care and procedures. This allows at-risk doctors, as well as doctors that are now under quarantine and unable to serve in person, to share their expertise and knowledge to the frontline healthcare workers providing care for incoming patients with COVID-19.

The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses are certified as part of the Onsight Optimized™ program. Using Onsight Connect, medical professionals can see live video and virtual onscreen mark-ups on the M400 display in real time and hands-free. Medical specialists remotely view live video from a safe distance and guide the frontline healthcare provider verbally and graphically through examinations and procedures.

"The opportunity to make a positive impact for frontline healthcare teams is important to us during this critical time. We've worked closely with Vuzix to create a solution that will help teams combat shortages in PPE and medical specialists," shared Jereme Pitts, Chief Operating Officer at Librestream.

"We are pleased to partner with Librestream in bringing this hands-free remote expert experience to the frontline of the COVID-19 medical crisis. The combined solution of Onsight Connect with the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses is a robust voice driven application that has been optimized for telehealth," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

Vuzix and Librestream encourage eligible health care providers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program for possible financial assistance to acquire this telemedicine solution, which will by providing up to $200 million in funding, appropriated by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to help health care providers provide connected care services to patients at their homes or mobile locations in response to the novel Coronavirus 2019 disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The COVID-19 Telehealth Program will provide immediate support to eligible health care providers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by fully funding their telecommunications services, information services, and devices necessary to provide critical connected care services until the program's funds have been expended or the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

Vuzix and Librestream will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, April 23 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). If you're interested in learning more about the Telehealth solution, you can register for the upcoming webinar via the link below.

Webinar/Registration Link: https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L8a4nxHeRGCyPZ7dmKEW5Q

For more information or to receive a quote please contact [email protected] or visit https://librestream.com/contact-us/.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Librestream

Librestream is the pioneer of augmented remote expert technology, a core capability within the Onsight augmented reality platform. Onsight was developed specifically for enterprise and frontline workers to collaborate virtually in the world's most challenging environments. Installed in over 120 countries, Onsight delivers measurable business outcomes including improved safety, accelerated training, and higher productivity. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook & Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationship with Librestream, the capabilities and success of the telemedicine solution, future business and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

