Vuzix and SignGlasses Bring Remote Interpretation and Captioning to the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing on Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, and SignGlasses, a Utah-based provider of technologies and services that work in support of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing communities, are pleased to announce the commercial availability of sign language interpretation and captioning services on the Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing individuals. Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses using the SignGlasses application have already been placed into service within several businesses, educational institutions and, most recently, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The SignGlasses remote interpretation and captioning services platform application combines Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses and off-site sign language interpreters and captioners to assure that people who are Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing have more options to engage with the world around them. The SignGlasses platform and application have been found to be very useful tools for the workplace and educational settings.

For the Pro Football Hall of Fame, SignGlasses developed an innovative, state-of-the-art technology designed to expand and enhance communication access options in support of Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing individuals. This technology will be utilized in their museum to enable Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing guests to experience the "A Game of Life" holographic theater and the spectacular rotating Super Bowl theater. Guests will be able to utilize a SignGlasses-enabled pair of Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses that will provide captioning services for these dynamic presentations.

"Vuzix has a long history of delivering augmented reality eyewear to their enterprise customers and their focus on wearability, user experience, and form factor is extremely important to our customers," said Brandon Arthur, CEO of SignGlasses. "We believe our close collaboration with Vuzix is opening a new door of accessibility options that work in support of the communication access needs of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing communities."

"The team at SignGlasses has done a terrific job maximizing the see-through waveguide optics and form factor of the Vuzix Blade to deliver an innovative solution that can assist Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing individuals in and out of the classroom and the workplace," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

Video overviews of the SignGlasses platform and usage at the Pro Football Hall of Fame can be accessed through these links.

About SignGlasses

SignGlasses is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is the aim of SignGlasses' to deliver innovative technologies and services that work in support of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Communities connecting to the world around them. For more information visit the SignGlasses website.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 147 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationship with SignGlasses and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

