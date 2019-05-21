Vuzix Announces Global Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses Development Contest with Leading Partners

Augmented Reality and high bandwidth edge computing over networks like Verizon's new 5G networks are going to change the world of communications. At Vuzix, our mission is to make wearable AR glasses as common as sunglasses and the goal behind the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses App Development Contest is to bring the best and most innovative AR smart glasses applications to consumers and enterprise. Join us to showcase firsthand how Augmented Reality smart glasses will change the world and ultimately offer a hands-free alternative to your phone.

To assist Blade developers, we have enlisted the support and participation of CGTrader in our App Development Contest. The CGTrader Marketplace is the world's largest source for licensable 3D content with more than 800,000 3D models and a managed community of close to two million users, including highly-skilled 3D designers. A wide range of industries leverage 3D content from the CGTrader Marketplace to reduce design costs, scale and accelerate time-to-market including retail, gaming, advertising, animation, 3D printing and architecture. Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses app development contest participants, that make a purchase through https://www.cgtrader.com/ during the contest period, will receive a 20% discount off their purchase.

The Vuzix Blade app development contest will officially begin on May 21, 2019 and all contest submissions will be accepted until September 30, 2019. The winners will be announced on or before November 14, 2019. The App Development Contest winners will be rewarded with cash prizes. A total of $110,000 will be awarded among seven winners as follows: one grand prize winner will receive $50,000, the best entry in each of the three categories will receive $15,000 each, and the runners-up in each of the three app categories will receive $5,000 each. App submissions meeting the required contest criteria will also be considered for honorable mention designation, entitling developers to reimbursement of their purchase of one set of Vuzix Blade smart glasses (see contest program details for applicable terms and conditions).

A panel of judges from Vuzix, Verizon and other industry partners will be responsible for selecting the winners.

App developers can submit entries under three categories:

Personal – This category is for apps meant to enhance an individual's day-to-day activities, lifestyle, leisure, fitness, health, wellness, etc. Examples include jogging and yoga guides.

- This category is for apps meant to streamline processes and/or contribute to workplace productivity, including making it easier for workers to do their job or complete work-related specific tasks. Gaming & Entertainment - This category is for apps that create a fun, interesting and/or engaging gaming or entertainment experience.

Full details of the Vuzix Blade app development contest will be posted on the Vuzix website https://www.vuzix.com/contest beginning May 21, 2019.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 153 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About CGTrader

CGTrader is committed to changing the way people access, adapt and adopt 3D content to transform the way they experience everything. The company's self-service CGTrader Marketplace is the world's largest source for licensable 3D content with more than 800,000 3D models and a managed community of close to two million users, including highly-skilled 3D designers. They are supported with a designer-friendly platform that enables them to monetize their 3D designs at extremely competitive terms. A wide range of industries leverage 3D content from the CGTrader Marketplace to reduce design costs, scale and accelerate time-to-market including retail, gaming, advertising, animation, 3D printing and architecture.

