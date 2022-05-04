Vuzix Announces OEM Design and Manufacturing Platform Offering for the Broader Markets from Consumer to Defense

Vuzix has over 25 years' experience in designing and manufacturing waveguides and micro-displays for its own AR smart glasses. The company has delivered smart glasses all over the world and is announcing that it will now make this technology available as a turnkey OEM offering to major customers in the broader markets from consumer to defense.

As a leader in optics technology for near eye displays, and one of the largest suppliers of smart glasses in the world, Vuzix can provide full customer ready solutions, modular sub-systems, or even full custom waveguides with display engine designs. Vuzix can manufacture white label optical components at high volume on a mass-scale while meeting the highest quality standards, saving customers the time and money required to research and develop optics for smart glasses solutions.

Vuzix also offers a white label version of its proprietary smart glasses core software, including base Android OS upgrades for wearable devises, smart phone application suite for management and control of smart glasses with UI to white label app store along with a suite of applications to meet requirements for specific use cases, such as field service support and logistics warehouse fulfillment environments, medical operating theater, and even AR glasses for sports activities such as swimming, skiing, climbing, biking and running. Vuzix can also assist customers to build specific software applications for each use case delivered as a complete fully branded white label solution to meet requirements seamlessly.

"Vuzix' exciting new OEM and white label rollout will enable our partners and customers to vastly accelerate their time to market while reducing or eliminating costly engineering development design and manufacturing expenses," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "This OEM rollout gives all industry players access to our advanced waveguides and micro-display technologies."

Vuzix will be demonstrating its revolutionary AR technology at Display Week 2022 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California on May 10-12. If you would like to arrange a meeting for a demonstration and discussion for OEM and white label platforms, please contact Mike Hallett to schedule a meeting time.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 246 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards, among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

