Vuzix Announces Partnership with OnCore Golf to Elevate the Golf Experience with AR on the Driving Range, Practice Facility and Course Play

Vuzix and OnCore are teaming up to create AR instructional, entertainment, and educational programs that golfers of all skill levels can enjoy at any venue – including driving ranges, golf entertainment centers, on the golf course, and at home - all centered around Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. Vuzix and OnCore plan to first introduce an AR golf experience by using popular third-party ball launch systems at driving ranges and practice facilities beginning early in 2019. By mid-year 2019, when OnCore expects to launch its smart GENiUS ball and offer it with Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, this powerful combination will let real-time AR tracking and analysis software be available for golfers to use in actual course play. It will include, amongst its many features, instructional and caddying advice using a network of both professional golf instructors and artificial intelligence. The GENiUS ball will be used like every other ball, but with its embedded GPS location and sensor technology, it will measure and deliver all of a golfer's shot data from the tee to the green in real time and for review afterwards.

Vuzix will also be working closely with OnCore's partner Spot Golf to bring its Blade AR Smart Glasses to the exciting world of golf entertainment centers in urban centers by introducing new and unique, proprietary facility designs that will offer both golf and non-golf experiences available nowhere else. The facilities will showcase all of OnCore Golf's technological advancements and partnerships, including the GENiUS ball and augmented reality golf experiences with the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. Numerous facilities are planned over the next several years.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with OnCore Golf and believe it can create an entirely new form of entertainment and training experiences for golfers of all skill levels," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Bringing Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses to the golf courses, golf entertainment centers and driving ranges gives us an opportunity to connect with more than 25 million active golf participants that play on more than 15,000 golf courses across the USA. Coupled with an appropriate golf ball launch system, wearers can see their flight statistics in real time. Connecting the digital world to the real world through the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses allows wearers to keep their phone in their pocket and eye on the ball while offering an opportunity to improve their golf handicap or just simply have a lot fun while trying."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 64 patents and 71 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ :VUZI ) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.

About OnCore

OnCore Golf is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation, while inspiring golfers at all skill levels and abilities. Led by Chairman and CEO Keith Blakely, a serial entrepreneur who has founded and led numerous advanced technology and products companies delivering disruptive technology to the energy, defense, transportation, medical, electronics, telecommunication, and consumer products markets, OnCore is now fueled by a team of world-class innovators and investors which includes Rand Capital, Angel Capital Group, LLC, and others. OnCore Golf entered the golf ball industry through development of the first-ever commercially available USGA-conforming hollow metal core ball. The Company has since developed a growing suite of differentiating products distributed world-wide that now includes the extremely accurate CALIBER ball, the five star-rated AVANT with SoftCell technology to increase feel, durability and distance, as well as the dynamic ELIXRTM Tour ball. www.oncoregolf.com

About Spot Golf

Spot Golf is a company that is reimagining the game of golf by bringing the best in golf entertainment design and technology to the market. Led by Tim Kampa, a former professional golfer and one of the first operators of a Topgolf facility in the United States, Spot Golf has now created technology and design elements to take golf entertainment to a new level for golfers and non-golfers alike. www.spotgolf.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix business activities and products partnering with OnCore Golf and Spot Golf, as well as the ongoing success of this program and future orders as well as the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

