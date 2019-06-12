Vuzix Announces Support of Streaming Video Services and Other Consumer Applications on Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announces support of numerous streaming video services and other consumer applications on its Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, as well as a limited time 30% off sales promotion for Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses at the price of $699.99 for both U.S. consumer and enterprise customers.

The 'Dads and Grads Summer Spree' promotion on the Vuzix Blade is an ideal opportunity for consumers and enterprise customers to own a Blade as it coincides with the just announced availability of popular streaming video applications including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Go. These Android based applications are now supported by the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses and available for download from the Vuzix App Store.

The Vuzix Blade Companion App for iOS and Android mobile phones has also been upgraded to include a virtual trackpad that controls a mouse pointer on the Vuzix Blade, which together with the remote keyboard input allows users to navigate apps on the Vuzix Blade in new ways. This new feature is especially useful to enable legacy smartphone application that required a touch user interface. The Vuzix Blade now supports web browsing including Firefox browser, which provides a convenient way for users to watch YouTube to perform DIY repairs around the house or to simply kick back watch their streaming video content hands-free. The new functionality of the Blade Companion App makes available an extensive series of new enterprise and consumer applications that were previously incompatible with the Blade.

In addition to the current 'Dads and Grads Summer Spree' promotion, Vuzix is announcing an ANSI Z87.1 safety glass rated Vuzix Blade for enterprise customers at a price point of $999.99. Numerous enterprise customers have requested a safety glasses version of the Blade and the Company expects to begin shipping this new product to customers in July.

"The infrastructure to support the Vuzix Blade in scale has been achieved in terms of production capacity, device functionality and usability across a multitude of applications. The latest upgrade to the Vuzix Blade Companion App for iOS and Android opens the door for a wave of applications for enterprise and consumers that can now be supported by the Blade," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

To learn more or purchase your Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses under this new promotion, please follow this link. Please note this promotional special is limited in duration and is available only to customers within the USA only at this time.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 153 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the success of the new Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses video streaming applications from third parties, future applications, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

