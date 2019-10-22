­­Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Showcased as Part of Verizon's 5G Built Right Experience at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company's Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses are being showcased as part of Verizon's 5G Built Right Experience at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2019 taking place October 22-24 in Los Angeles, California.

The Verizon 5G Reimagined Workplace demo features a collaborative effort between Verizon 5G, Verizon Business Group, Vuzix and 1000 Realities. The Verizon Reimagined Workplace demo proof of concept was tested earlier this year in Verizon's 5G labs and was selected by Verizon executives to be showcased as part of Verizon's 5G Built Right Experience at MWC19 Los Angeles.

Using cloud based spatial mapping software from 1000 Realities, the Verizon 5G network and the Vuzix Blade, digital AR content in the physical environment is recognized by the Vuzix Blade camera and AR content is received on the Vuzix Blade from the cloud almost instantly over Verizon's 5G network. Using the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, which feature Vuzix' optically see-through proprietary waveguide optics, users are instantly connected to both the physical and digital world, raising situational awareness and delivering important information regarding the environment. Additionally, as part of the showcase, an interactive IoT demo has been set up, allowing users to interact with a physical object and receive real-time sensor data on the display of the Vuzix Blade relayed over Verizon's 5G network.

"5G will play an important role in enterprise to deliver real-time situational-aware digital content to the connected enterprise worker through Vuzix Smart Glasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Our relationship with Verizon continues to develop in so many areas and Vuzix is pleased to be showcasing our award winning Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses in conjunction with Verizon's 5G Reimagined Workplace demo at MWC19 Los Angeles. The 1000 Realities software suite takes full advantage of the key features of the Vuzix Blade by connecting users in the physical world to the digital world, while maintaining engagement with the physical world, resulting in an augmented reality experience that delivers real-time augmented intelligence to the Vuzix Blade user over Verizon's 5G network."

Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses will be on display at the Verizon booth in the South Hall at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles October 22-24 in Los Angeles, California.

About 1000 Realities

1000 Realities is a software studio based in Poland that is focused on VR and AR. In 2017, 1000 Realities was awarded the grand prix for best VR/AR startup held at the European VR/AR congress and in 2019, 1000 Realities was recently awarded a $750,000 USD fast track EU grant to develop their Edge Realities 2.0 platform. http://www.1000realities.pl/

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 147 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

