Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses Now Optimized for Softfoundry's FacePro Xpert System

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Softfoundry International Pte Ltd (Softfoundry), a next generation green communication solution provider, has optimized its FacePro Xpert System for Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses.

FacePro Xpert System is an AR-capable remote mentoring solution fully designed and developed by Softfoundry. Optimized for both the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, the innovative application provides efficient, real-time remote global expert support, training and resources sharing via first-person perspective Full-HD to 4K video communication. As such, maintenance, inspections and repairs can be carried out without the need for the subject matter expert to be present on site. This creates great value for businesses, such as improving efficiency and productivity, while reducing the cost for travelling and deploying experts onsite. FacePro has been successfully deployed in many Fortune 500 companies, across various market verticals including automotive, rail transit, energy, petrochemical, maritime, aviation, agriculture, telemedicine and telecommunications.

One of the first customers to successfully deploy the FacePro solution with Vuzix Smart Glasses is ABB, a Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, that operates mainly in robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment, and automation technology. Since early 2020 when the global COVID-19 pandemic began, ABB has encountered challenges sending experienced technicians on-site to support their customers. To address these challenges, ABB launched ABB Remote Expert System by bundling Softfoundry's FacePro Xpert System with Vuzix M400 smart glasses. With the new solution in place, ABB can provide timely support and response by allowing on-site technicians and experts to achieve online face-to-face communication and remote expert guidance. This enabled ABB to provide their customers with high-quality technical support anytime and anywhere, ensuring their customers' systems are operating efficiently, while reducing operational and maintenance costs for customers, and improving safety and operational efficiency.

"We are pleased to have our FacePro Xpert System application working seamlessly with Vuzix' smart glasses, which are amazing hardware that complements our remote expert solution," said Joni Kuo, Co-Founder at Softfoundry.

"FacePro is a robust solution that can address numerous customer verticals and one ideally suited to provide significant productivity improvements to its users through the use of Vuzix Smart Glasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

The FacePro remote support application, supporting 14 different languages, is now available for download in Vuzix' app store at https://www.vuzix.com/appstore/app/facepro-xpert-system.

Vuzix, Softfoundry and ABB will be hosting a webinar to discuss ABB's Remote Expert System solution and demonstrate the FacePro Xpert System featuring Vuzix Smart Glasses. Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Date: March 3rd, 2021

Start Time: 9:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link: https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PDBIHDGIR9iRZVhc6YQPWg

About Softfoundry International Pte Ltd.

Established in Singapore since 1999, Softfoundry International Pte Ltd. (Softfoundry) is a high-tech enterprise committed to the development of a new generation of green communication technology, design and developing the world's leading high-definition collaboration and communication solutions. We have designed many innovative applications such as smart services for Industry 4.0 and 5G technology, such as smart manufacturing, healthcare, learning, government, business and public service etc. Our goal is to create value for customers, and to develop new economic applications of mobile networks for the future smart nation. For more information, please visit Softfoundry website.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our current and future business relationships and opportunities with Softfoundry, ABB, the capabilities and uses of the M400 and M4000, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

