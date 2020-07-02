Vuzix Receives M400 Smart Glasses Certification for China and Will Target COVID-19 Business Continuity Support

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that its M400 Smart Glasses has received CCC certification for sale in China.

Vuzix resellers in China are expected to target COVID-19 business continuity support opportunities in China, as well as other smart glasses applications. With an outstanding camera that provides the best field service and vision-picking capabilities on the market, a ruggedized mechanical design that is ideal for users working in harsh environments, and two-meter drop-tested and IP67-rated for waterproof and dustproof operation, the M400 has become a benchmark for leading-edge performance in the smart glasses industry. The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses also features Chinese native voice recognition processing and fully localized screens.

"China, in particular, should represent a significant market opportunity for Vuzix and we are ready to hit the ground running immediately to address the needs of our global customers with operations in China that wish to deploy past their small pilots," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix. "Worldwide travel restrictions and quarantine requirements related to COVID-19 continue to help expedite purchasing decisions related to smart glasses. Our M400, combined with remote support applications like Vuzix Remote Assist, Zoom, WebEx Teams, Ubimax Frontline and many others, represents an effective solution to provide business continuity during the new normal. When you can't send a person, you just send Vuzix Smart Glasses."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, the potential business impact of full access into the Chinese marketplace, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

