Vuzix Selected by Verizon for Integration with its 5G-enabled EMS Solution to Deliver Enhanced Medical Augmented Reality for First Responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has been selected by Verizon to co-develop a 5G-enabled Smart Glasses EMS solution for first responders and public safety. As part of the EMS Solutions Bundle Powered by Verizon 5G, Vuzix will have access to Verizon 5G specialists, engineers and Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network over the next six months to further develop, test and refine its 5G EMS Smart Glasses solution for first responders and public safety, which will be unveiled and showcased by Verizon in January 2021 in front of a community of leaders in the Emergency Management fields and Verizon leadership.

The Vuzix M400 and soon-to-be-launched waveguide-based M4000 Smart Glasses will help provide critical information en route to an emergency event or utilized on-scene to provide 911 call data to prep for treatment. The heads-up display of the Vuzix Smart Glasses can provide equipment locations and treatment options and also overlay patient medical history, medications or alerts. For more information about Verizon's continued commitment to invest in public safety and support first responders, please visit 5G First Responder Lab .

"The COVID-19 global pandemic has created new challenges for EMS workers on the frontline and Vuzix Smart Glasses technology, in combination with Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network, can help deliver hands-free critical patient information, telehealth and remote diagnostics solutions to assist frontline workers," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to expand our relationship with Verizon and work together with them and their partners to offer a 5G EMS Vuzix Smart Glasses solution to the market for first responders and public safety."

