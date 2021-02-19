Vuzix Smart Glasses Featured in American Medical Association Special COVID-19 Edition for Accelerating Change in Medical Health Education Systems Science Student, Resident and Fellow Impact Challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company's Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses were featured in the American Medical Association's Special COVID-19 Edition for Accelerating Change in Medical Health Education Systems Science Student, Resident and Fellow Impact Challenge. The clinical study was conducted by the University of Louisville School of Medicine and summarized in the recent publication by the American Medical Association.

Shadowing and preceptorship opportunities allow students to get an early idea of what specialty they would like to pursue. The pandemic made it impossible for students around the country to safely get the desired exposure to patients and practicing physicians; making personal decisions regarding their specialty they would plan to pursue difficult at best. The University of Louisville School of Medicine, during the course of this clinical trial conducted in the spring of 2020, was able to utilize Vuzix Smart glasses to enable approximately 320 students to receive a clinical shadowing experience which would have been otherwise unavailable during the 2020 school year for first year residents due to restrictions put in place as a result of COVID-19.

Another key finding from the study was that using Vuzix Smart Glasses to perform clinical shadowing provided an unprecedented view of doctor-patient interaction and procedures that were previously difficult to witness during conventional shadowing. The Vuzix Smart Glasses provided students with views of everything from suture technique to nuances in nonverbal communication between patients and caretakers. As a result of the clinical study, the University School of Medicine is currently exploring how to implement smart glasses in gross anatomy labs to supplement a virtual anatomy curriculum for third and fourth year clinical faculties to record procedures, and perform demonstrations to supplement their teaching.

"We're excited to see the impact our Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses have had on the clinical experience for students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine to deliver new experiences in clinical shadowing that was not available during conventional shadowing. Healthcare and telemedicine is a rapidly evolving and very important market vertical for business growth and innovation for Vuzix as we continue to set the standard for industry-leading telemedicine usage around the globe," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

