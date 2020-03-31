Vuzix To Host Additional Live Webinars That Demonstrate Business Continuity, Telemedicine and Tele-Training

Many businesses and educational institutions today are being impacted by travel restrictions and office or school closings. Vuzix offers a line of top-rated Smart Glasses for hands-free video conferencing with connector applications to services such as Zoom and Skype for Business, as well as more advanced enterprise remote support applications including Brochesia, Librestream Onsight, LiveOn, Ubimax Frontline, Zerentia and Vuzix Remote Assist (VRA). With industry-leading Vuzix Smart Glasses, enterprise workers can be remotely monitored and assisted by experts to perform maintenance, inspection, installation, and training without the need for unnecessary travel. For telemedicine, Vuzix Smart Glasses can allow doctors and nurses to record medical procedures for training, provide a hands-free environment in operating rooms and conduct virtual examinations. The IP67-rated Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses support numerous universal mounting options that make them easy to use and comfortable to wear in most any setting, including in the warehouse, on the shop floor, in the operating room, on the manufacturing line or outdoors.

Each day's webinar will last 60 minutes and cover a different topic with commentary and product demonstrations. The webinar details are as follows:

Webinar Topic: Remote support and work instructions via M400 and Ubimax Frontline Date: Tuesday, March 31 Start Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Webinar Link: http://vuzix.zoom.us/s/683797209 Webinar Topic: Teleteaching via M400 and Zoom Date: Wednesday, April 1 Start Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Webinar Link: http://vuzix.zoom.us/s/936476299 Webinar Topic: Remote support via M400 and Zerentia Date: Thursday, April 2 Start Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) Webinar Link: http://vuzix.zoom.us/s/359256948 Webinar Topic: Remote support via M400 and Brochesia Date: Monday, April 6 Start Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Webinar Link: http://vuzix.zoom.us/s/963449513

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 150 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix M-Series and Blade Smart Glasses, our relationships with Brochesia, Ubimax, Zerentia and Zoom and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected] Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

